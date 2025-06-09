Ramona Bachmann has recently been a reserve player in the national team. Reason: lack of fitness. Her father tells blue Sport that Ramona feels very fit. National team coach Pia Sundhage disagrees unequivocally.

In the six international matches this year, Ramona Bachmann has only played 36 out of a possible 540 minutes. Most recently, she did not play in the 4-0 defeat to France or the 1-0 loss to Norway. When Switzerland needed goals against Norway in the game of last hope to avoid relegation, Sundhage substituted a number of attacking players. Bachmann, who is always good for a stroke of genius, is not one of them and sits on the bench.

blue Sport talks to Ramona's father Martin Bachmann in the Tourbillon after the final whistle. He hopes to see his daughter back on the pitch in national team kit soon, he says. And: "But of course she's even more eager to see it herself. She has the feeling that she is fit enough. But the staff see things a little differently and we can't influence that."

Sundhage hopes for magical Bachmann moments

At the press conference at the start of the first week of preparations for the European Championships, blue Sport confronts Sundhage with these statements. The 65-year-old finds clear words: "The fact that she feels fit is good. But we look at data and also judge what we see with our eyes." Ramona hasn't played much in recent months, but of course she has a lot of experience. "And I still believe, otherwise she wouldn't be here, that she will do magical things on July 2. But not today. She's not fit at the moment."

Incidentally, the last time Ramona Bachmann was in the starting eleven for the national team, there was reason to celebrate. On October 29, 2024, Switzerland sensationally beat France 2:1 in a test match. Bachmann converted the penalty in the 25th minute to make it 1:0. Four days earlier, she played 89 minutes in the 1:1 draw against Australia. Since then, Bachmann's minutes have decreased - and the successes have failed to materialize.

The press conference with Pia Sundhage

The press conference is over Noelle Maritz says goodbye and the press conference comes to an end. Thank you for watching and see you next time!

"Showing good performances that were not rewarded" Maritz is asked about the fact that Switzerland have not won in eight games. Is the national team in crisis? "I wouldn't say a crisis. You have to look at how the games have gone, we've put in good performances that haven't been rewarded. We've also played against top teams recently."

Sundhage says goodbye Coach Pia Sundhage is succeeded by Noelle Maritz.

Goalkeeper question She had not spoken to the goalkeepers after the last few games. But she will do that in the next few days, together with the goalkeeping coach.

Training sessions will be crucial Sundhage is looking forward to the training sessions, where a lot of games will be played and the players will have to recommend themselves for the European Championship. She wants competition.

"Our midfield is strong" For Sundhage, there are still many unanswered questions about how she wants to play, whether with a back line of three or four. For her, it is also crucial how good the midfield is. "Our midfield is strong and when the last pass is made forward, it doesn't matter who plays up front."

Self-confidence "We need to build confidence by looking at our performance and not whether we win." This self-confidence should increase thanks to the home European Championship, even if the national team is under great pressure.

Ramona Bachmann One player who could pose a threat in the opposition penalty area is Ramona Bachmann. "She's not yet fit," says Sundhage. But she is confident that she will be from July 2 and the first game against Norway.

"We are very disappointed" Sundhage is asked about the last few games and is disappointed: "We concede a lot of goals but don't score any." The team needs to create more chances, which they see in training, but not in the games.

The press conference begins Pia Sundhage opens the press conference and says that she is looking forward to the next few weeks. Now the question and answer session begins.

Hello and welcome ... ... to the press conference at the women's national team meeting in Magglingen. Coach Pia Sundhage will be answering questions from the media from 12:20 pm. Show more

