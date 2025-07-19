Switzerland is defeated by Spain in the quarter-finals of the home European Championships. In a final press conference, Pia Sundhage, Marion Daube and Dominique Blanc answered questions from the media.
Press conference comes to an end
That was it for this last Swiss press conference about the home European Championships.
Sundhage on the young talents coming through
"I have no explanation for the fact that many of the young players are attackers. Football is not just about technique and attacking. It's also about basics in defense. I don't know enough about youth football here in Switzerland. But I think there is still room for improvement in defense. That's just as important as scoring goals."
Sundhage on Iman Beney
"Iman was a special case, she has unique qualities. She is very quick and launches dangerous attacks. If she improves her ball handling, she will become a top player, whether in midfield or forward, no matter what position. She's the kind of player who says: 'I can do this'. But she's not the only talented player. Switzerland has a lot of young talent."
Daube on future goals
"We want to qualify for all the finals. With the A team, but also with the junior teams. We're looking positively to the future. I'm looking forward to what will happen with us in the future."
Marion Daube on her future
The director of Swiss women's football on the future: "What's important to me is that everyone recognizes the opportunities in girls' and women's football. You really have to seize the momentum, you can't miss it. We will sit down together and discuss concrete next steps."
Dominic Blanc on his feelings
"I'm happy with the national team's performance. Of course, we had high expectations. We've also invested a lot in the training and structures of women's football. Since Pia has been here, we've had complete confidence. But the tournament exceeded our expectations. That's why I'm very, very satisfied and proud of what we've achieved with this group."
Sundhage on how the players are doing
"Yesterday was a mixture of great disappointment and joy. Some were crying in the dressing room. But some were also dancing. We all wanted to win, but we didn't manage it. I still think that Switzerland made us winners. They all stayed in the stadium, they all wanted to be part of it. That was one of my greatest moments."
Sundhage on the enthusiasm for women's football
"You have to remain patient. You need committed people, but you also need support. You have to work consistently. There will also be setbacks, the enthusiasm will level off again, but then you have to keep at it."
Daube on the idea of "Here to stay"
"Of course, the national team is the flagship. That's our driving force. We also try to transfer it to the league. But a lot has already happened there too. We will also take the next step there. It takes time, but that's understandable."
Marion Daube on the future
"We'll take the time to process all the impressions. Pia still has a contract until the end of the year. Everything is open in all directions. But we want to take our time first, it will also be Pia's decision."
"We've set a whole movement in motion, and every single player can be proud of that. I hope we can take this momentum with us. An appeal to everyone, football goes on, for example in the Women's Super League. Go to the games!"
Pia Sundhage on tiredness
"I'm still tired, but I slept very well. I'm very proud of what we've achieved in the last year and a half. It's a shame we didn't win yesterday, but I'll be happy in a few days."
Dominic Blanc on a new audience at the games
"There are more families and more women in the stadiums. There are also a lot of young spectators."
Pia Sundhage on the best moment of the tournament
For Sundhage, Xhemaili's goal against Finland was the best moment of the tournament. It was also the biggest highlight for Dominique Blanc. But the departing SFA President also thought the fan march with 25,000 participants was great.
Marion Daube on the best moment of the tournament
"The moment when the players ran onto the pitch. But it's hard to name just one moment. Seeing these packed stadiums, the fighting spirit of our national team. They can be proud of that."
Media conference from 11 a.m.
The Swiss national team is defeated by world champions Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, despite playing with self-sacrifice. What do SFA President Dominique Blanc, Marion Daube, Director of Swiss Women's Football, and national coach Pia Sundhage have to say about the European Championship? Watch the media conference in the stream and ticker from 11 am.