19-year-old Naomi Luyet had to leave the Swiss team Keystone

After the first week of preparation for the home European Championships, Swiss national coach Pia Sundhage has made her first changes to the squad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In addition to Ramona Bachmann, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training on Wednesday through no fault of her own, the recently recovered Naomi Luyet and Noémie Potier had to leave the team on Friday.

"We are all very sad for Ramona," said Sundhage. "She is an important player for this team. Her commitment and experience would have been very valuable for the tournament. Losing her at this stage is a big blow - not just from a footballing point of view, but also as a person. We wanted to give Naomi a chance to show herself. Unfortunately, the tournament has come too soon for her."

Luyet was out for months due to pubalgia and only played one game for YB in the second half of the season. However, in the most important one of all: Luyet came on as a substitute in the second leg of the championship final against GC and helped turn the game around, so that she certainly played her part in winning the championship title. A few days ago, it was also announced that Luyet would be moving to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

In return, Lia Wälti, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Seraina Piubel will join the team in Nottwil on Monday morning.