In the football business, it's always about performance. This makes it all the more important for national team coach Pia Sundhage to be able to unwind from time to time. blue Sport reveals where the 65-year-old does this particularly well.

Retreats like this are important for her to switch off from professional football. Simply not having to do anything is good for her. She also knows places like this in Bern, where she has lived for a year.

Sundhage is also always happy when she is recognized in public. Because that shows that these people are aware of women's football. Show more

"How did you get this picture?" Pia Sundhage asks, surprised and beaming. "Wow, that's my summer house!"

Pia Sundhage plays the guitar in her summer house in Roslagen in August 2012. Imago

An important retreat for the national team coach: "I would say that's how I switch off. I'm hard to reach there because I turn off my cell phone and there's a lake right outside the door. I need these moments when I'm not in competition mode." Not having to do anything, but simply enjoying the moment, gives her strength.

"I've had this summer house for many years. And I've renovated it step by step, so it means a lot to me. And of course I also have two guitars there, so I'm not alone." She takes another look at the picture that blue Sport shows her and says: "So wow, this is a good place."

Sundhage has also found her oases in Bern

Sundhage has been living in Bern since taking up her position as national coach at the start of 2024. She has a lot of conversations here and it's mostly "all about performance". This makes it all the more important that she has also found her oases here where she can switch off from time to time. "Just go for a walk along the Aare and talk to the trees," says Sundhage and laughs. "It's good for me, it's good for my soul."

Doesn't she often get recognized on the way? "Sometimes yes. And I love that!" Especially when she goes to watch matches and approaches the stadium, she is often approached. "I love that moment when they look at me and ask: 'Are you the coach?' Because that's when they become aware of women's football in Switzerland. I hope that happens a lot more in the future."

The more successful Sundhage is with the Swiss national team at the home European Championships, the greater the radius in which she will experience these moments. And should the hustle and bustle become too much for her, a beautiful summer house awaits her in Sweden - lake view and two guitars included.

