Wow, that was close! With a goal in the 92nd minute from Riola Xhemaili, the national team qualifies for the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time in history. These are the Nati scores in the 1:1 draw against Finland.

Patrick Lämmle

5 Goal Livia Peng

She saves with her fists in the 21st minute, then makes a strong save shortly before the break. She can't do anything about the penalty. Challenged again deep into stoppage time, she confidently plucks the ball down.

4 Defense Iman Beney

Good action in the 14th minute, she picks up speed, passes two players and passes to the middle. Occasionally has problems defensively in one-on-one situations. Replaced after the goal against.

3.0 Defense Viola Calligaris

In the 11th minute, she is suddenly free in front of the opponent's goal, but she fails to hit the ball with her side-footed shot. Rock solid in defense. Until the 77th minute, when she knocks over her opponent and concedes a penalty.

5 Defense Julia Stierli

Stierli wasn't convincing in the first two games, but she did a very good job in the first half against Finland. Also decent in the second half. Replaced in the 81st minute.

4.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

In the 7th minute, she is found far forward and immediately goes for a shot, but it is blocked. Strong, how she uses her body in the duels.

5 Defense Nadine Riesen

Riesen pushes endlessly, is fouled and also fouls herself. Her first chance (7') was of course with her feet in the game, but her tackle (42') was sensational, as she cleared for a corner in extremis. It was unfortunate that she had to come off at the break.

5 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

Runs a lot and fast, can be found everywhere, irons out mistakes. However, she is also a little sloppy. She is cautioned in the 34th minute and has to watch out. She is rewarded for her hard work today with the assist for the 1:1.

4 Midfield Lia Wälti

The national team captain makes an unusual number of bad passes, but she is also put under a lot of pressure and has to take a lot of punishment. In the 66th minute, she went to the ground and chants of "Lia Wälti" immediately echoed through the crowd. She bites her teeth again and loudly helps the team.

4 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Smilla Vallotto works hard for the team, sprints, fills holes and wins balls. Offensively, she hardly creates any danger, not even with her finish (63) from a good position or with a header.

4.5 Forward Sydney Schertenleib

She was allowed to take the set-pieces against Finland and she did well, bringing the ball in with pace. It's not clear why she often only plays the short pass afterwards. In the 10th minute, she takes a shot herself and forces the goalkeeper to make a save. She also works at the back. She was substituted in the 71st minute.

3.5 Forward Svenja Fölmli

In the 14th minute, she takes an acrobatic shot with her heel, but just misses the target. Overall, however, there was too little. Pia Sundhage agreed and substituted her at half-time.

Substitute players

4.5 From the 46th minute for Riesen Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Comes in for Riesen, but plays on the right. A confident performance. Very strong, how she clears a cross in the 70th minute. In the 90th minute she puts a header over the goal.

4.5 From the 46th minute for Fölmli Leila Wandeler

Brings more movement up front. In the 65th minute, she takes heart, but her shot sails well over the goal. A few minutes later, she shakes off her opponent and crosses sharply to the middle, where Vallotto does not put enough pressure behind the ball.

– From the 71st minute for Schertenleib Alayah Pilgrim

Too short for a mark.

6 From 81st minute for Stierli Riola Xhemaili

Actually too short for a score. But for once we'll make an exception. After all, anyone who scores so calmly in injury time to send Switzerland through to the quarter-finals deserves top marks!

From the 81st minute for Beney Alisha Lehmann

First European Championship appearance, but too short for a rating.