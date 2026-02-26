The Super League was number 12 in Europe in terms of revenue in 2024 Keystone

The Super League clubs generated a turnover of around 359 million euros in 2024. This is eight percent more than in the previous year, according to the European Football Association's latest Landscape Report on Finance and Investment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the European ranking, the Swiss top division came 12th with the equivalent of CHF 328 million in revenue in 2024. It is striking that the clubs generate a relatively large amount of money from ticket sales (103 million euros, 10th place in Europe), but lag behind in terms of TV revenue (20 million euros, 20th place). FC Basel even made it into the top 50 in Europe in terms of ticket revenue per match (€1.1 million per game).

With average revenue of around €30 million per club in 2024, the Super League is among the top leagues, ahead of Austria (€26 million), Scotland (€32 million), Portugal (€34 million) and Belgium (€36 million). Far ahead in the European ranking is the English Premier League with revenue of almost €7.5 billion, spread across 20 clubs.