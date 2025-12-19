  1. Residential Customers
Wave of illness at FCW Super League match between Sion and Winterthur canceled

Tobias Benz

19.12.2025

Winterthur coach Patrick Rahmen does not have enough players available this weekend.
KEYSTONE

The SFL has responded to a request from FC Winterthur and postponed the Super League match between Sion and Winterthur from Saturday to an unspecified date. The reason is that eight Winterthur players are ill.

19.12.2025, 15:50

19.12.2025, 16:32

FC Winterthur has been hit by a wave of illness these days. Before the match in Sion on Saturday, FCW submitted a request to the Swiss Football League (SFL) to postpone the game. The reason: eight Zurich players are currently unfit for action due to illness.

The SFL granted FC Winterthur's request after the club submitted medical certificates from the eight players concerned, who are suffering from the same virus. It remains to be seen when the 19th round match in Valais will be rescheduled.

