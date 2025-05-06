  1. Residential Customers
Big surprise at the award ceremony Super League professionals vote for best player - it's not Xherdan Shaqiri

6.5.2025 - 07:48

Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery
Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery. The currently injured Alvyn Sanches is the Super League player of the season.

The currently injured Alvyn Sanches is the Super League player of the season.

Image: Keystone

Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery. The player from Lausanne surprisingly beat Xherdan Shaqiri in the poll, in which only the players were allowed to vote.

The player from Lausanne surprisingly beat Xherdan Shaqiri in the poll, in which only the players were allowed to vote.

Image: Keystone

Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery. With Dereck Kutesa (pictured), Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat and Miroslav Stevanovic, Servette have four players in the team of the season.

With Dereck Kutesa (pictured), Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat and Miroslav Stevanovic, Servette have four players in the team of the season.

Image: Keystone

Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery. Nikola Gjorgjev (left) from Aarau wins the vote in the Challenge League.

Nikola Gjorgjev (left) from Aarau wins the vote in the Challenge League.

Image: Keystone

Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery. Naomi Luyet from Young Boys is voted player of the season in the Women's Super League.

Naomi Luyet from Young Boys is voted player of the season in the Women's Super League.

Image: Keystone

Surprise in the vote for player of the season: Lausanne's Alvyn Sanches is voted ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri by the Super League players.

06.05.2025, 07:48

06.05.2025, 08:04

Great honor for Alvyn Sanches. The currently injured Lausanne-Sport attacker has been voted "Golden Player" of the current season by the Super League players, as the Swiss Association of Football Players, which organizes the award, writes in a press release.

With twelve goals and four assists in 28 games, Sanches impressed his professional colleagues by the time voting closed at the end of March. Shortly before that, the 22-year-old from western Switzerland tore a cruciate ligament in his first international match for Switzerland.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who is well on his way to the title with Basel and has contributed 15 goals and 20 assists so far, including five goals and seven assists in the five games since the end of March, was surprisingly "only" voted into the eleven of the year.

Already 35 scoring points. Shaqiri faces record season - but a legend seems unattainable

Already 35 scoring pointsShaqiri faces record season - but a legend seems unattainable

In addition to Sanches and Shaqiri, Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat, Dereck Kutesa, Miroslav Stevanovic (all Servette), Marwin Keller, Jaouen Hadjam, Filip Ugrinic (all Young Boys), Kevin Carlos (Basel) and Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) were also voted into the team of the season.

Luyet best among the women

Player of the season in the Challenge League is Nikola Gjorgjev from Aarau. In the Women's Super League, Naomi Luyet of Young Boys won the title.

The election has been organized annually by the Swiss Association of Football Players since 2006. Only the players in the respective leagues are allowed to vote. There is neither a jury nor a fan vote.

