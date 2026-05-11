In the Challenge League, leaders Vaduz and runners-up Aarau postponed the promotion decision until the last round. Aarau win 2-1 at Vaduz and lead the table for the first time since November.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A home win would have seen the Liechtenstein side promoted to the Super League for the fourth time after 2008, 2014 and 2021. Vaduz squandered their promising starting position: the score remained 1-1 until well into stoppage time after two late goals in the first half. However, Vaduz allowed themselves to be caught out in stoppage time: defender David Acquah scored the "lucky punch" goal with a perfect header in the 94th minute.

In the end, Aarau deserved their away win in front of 5874 spectators in the sold-out Rheinpark. They dominated the second half and had already hit the crossbar.

All is not yet lost for FC Vaduz. The Liechtenstein side visit Wil (7th) on Friday and have a supposedly somewhat easier task than Aarau, who host Yverdon (3rd). Aarau are one point ahead of Vaduz in the table. In the event of a tie, the goal difference would be in Vaduz's favor.

A decision was made on Monday: AC Bellinzona lost their home match against Wil 2:4 and can no longer secure their place in the league. The gap to Stade Nyonnais (9th) is still six points ahead of the final round. The fact that Bellinzona is the only club in the Swiss Football League not to have been granted a license for next season in the first instance (for financial reasons) thus becomes a side note.

The goals in the video

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

95.

45.

37. Show more

Who will be promoted directly to the Super League? The answer is still to be found, after 34 of the 36 rounds the duel between Vaduz and Aarau is still open. Vaduz are having their best season to date in the Challenge League in terms of points, Aarau their second-best. Both still have every chance of finishing in first place, with two points separating them ahead of the direct encounter.

The 35th round could be the decisive turning point. Vaduz, the leaders, and Aarau, the runners-up, will meet for their fourth clash of the season. If Vaduz win, it will be clear that the Liechtenstein side will be allowed to try their hand in the top division for the fourth time since the Super League was introduced. If Aarau prevail, there will be another change of leader and the advantage will once again lie with coach Brunello Iacopetta's team ahead of the final round.

Vaduz enjoy home advantage on Monday - a factor that should not be underestimated. The home team has prevailed in each of the three head-to-head meetings so far this season, and Vaduz are still unbeaten in the league at the Rheinpark Stadium this season (15 wins, 2 draws). What's more, Vaduz have turned a nine-point deficit into a lead since the 8th round.

Best home team against best away team

However, there are no clear advantages to be found in the season finale, especially as Aarau are clearly the best away team with 36 points from 17 games and top scorer Elias Filet (20 goals for the season) has been in top form in recent weeks. The 24-year-old Frenchman has scored five times in the last four games and nine times in the last nine. The bookmakers have even odds on a home win for Vaduz and an away win for Aarau in Monday's match.

In the final round, Vaduz will play away at Wil and Aarau at home against Yverdon. The goal difference is currently still in Vaduz's favor (71:38 to 73:44 or +33 to +29), but Aarau could make up the difference in the direct duel.