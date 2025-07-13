  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I was just sad" Super talent Alvyn Sanches fights his way back

SDA

13.7.2025 - 11:32

3 months after tearing his cruciate ligament, Alvyn Sanches is gradually working his way back. During a visit to "Sonntagsblick", the 22-year-old Lausanne star looks forward and back.

Keystone-SDA

13.07.2025, 11:32

13.07.2025, 11:52

After the serious injury he suffered on his international debut against Northern Ireland in March, Alvyn Sanches is back on track. His rehab is going very promisingly and the Lausanne attacker is motivated: "I'm doing very well, considering the circumstances. It can go on like this," he told Sonntagsblick.

The focus is currently on building up his muscles: "I've started doing strength exercises for my knee. I'm also working on stability. I'm pleased with the progress I'm making." A milestone has been reached, but there is still a long way to go. "I'm halfway back on my journey," says Sanches. "Now it's about getting stronger so that I can return to the pitch without any pain."

A lot of encouragement

The last few weeks and months have been emotionally demanding for the attacking player, whose market value is estimated at 13 million Swiss francs. At the moment of the injury, Sanches was still hopeful: "At first, I just hoped that nothing bad had happened. Nothing else was going through my mind." But it soon became clear that his knee was badly damaged and that he would be out for months. "I was just sad."

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery
With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. Alvyn Sanches is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. The Lausanne-Sport attacking player is currently fighting his way back from a major injury

Alvyn Sanches is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. The Lausanne-Sport attacking player is currently fighting his way back from a major injury

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. It happened deep into injury time of the test match against Northern Ireland: cruciate ligament rupture

It happened deep into injury time of the test match against Northern Ireland: cruciate ligament rupture

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. There was also a lot of support for Alvyn Sanches from the Lausanne-Sport fans after the shock

There was also a lot of support for Alvyn Sanches from the Lausanne-Sport fans after the shock

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. This is obviously not how the 22-year-old Lausanne star imagined his international debut

This is obviously not how the 22-year-old Lausanne star imagined his international debut

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. Sanches earned his first call-up for the Swiss senior national team with strong performances in the Super League

Sanches earned his first call-up for the Swiss senior national team with strong performances in the Super League

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery
With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. Alvyn Sanches is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. The Lausanne-Sport attacking player is currently fighting his way back from a major injury

Alvyn Sanches is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future. The Lausanne-Sport attacking player is currently fighting his way back from a major injury

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. It happened deep into injury time of the test match against Northern Ireland: cruciate ligament rupture

It happened deep into injury time of the test match against Northern Ireland: cruciate ligament rupture

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. There was also a lot of support for Alvyn Sanches from the Lausanne-Sport fans after the shock

There was also a lot of support for Alvyn Sanches from the Lausanne-Sport fans after the shock

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. This is obviously not how the 22-year-old Lausanne star imagined his international debut

This is obviously not how the 22-year-old Lausanne star imagined his international debut

Image: Keystone

With patience, discipline and a big goal in mind - Gallery. Sanches earned his first call-up for the Swiss senior national team with strong performances in the Super League

Sanches earned his first call-up for the Swiss senior national team with strong performances in the Super League

Image: Keystone

The setback hit him in the middle of his highs, but his family, teammates and the national team supported him: "The encouragement from everyone helped me, but it took me three or four days to swallow the whole thing. It was difficult to accept this setback."

The World Cup dream lives on

Nevertheless, Sanches is not letting it get him down - on the contrary. Switzerland start their World Cup qualifying campaign in September with home games against Kosovo and Slovenia: "It's going to be very close, that's for sure. I won't let that stress me out. It's not a race against the clock. I need patience and will see how far I am in the fall." The 2026 World Cup is firmly in his sights: "That's what I dream of, that goal drives me every day. It's the biggest competition imaginable. I want to be there!"

More videos on the topic

More from the department

Countering criticism. What FIFA boss Infantino says about the Club World Cup and US President Trump

Countering criticismWhat FIFA boss Infantino says about the Club World Cup and US President Trump

Scotland instead of Super League. Klidjé leaves FC Luzern and joins Hibernian

Scotland instead of Super LeagueKlidjé leaves FC Luzern and joins Hibernian

Course of the accident in the

Course of the accident in the "Jota case""Not speeding" - eyewitness contradicts police