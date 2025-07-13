3 months after tearing his cruciate ligament, Alvyn Sanches is gradually working his way back. During a visit to "Sonntagsblick", the 22-year-old Lausanne star looks forward and back.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the serious injury he suffered on his international debut against Northern Ireland in March, Alvyn Sanches is back on track. His rehab is going very promisingly and the Lausanne attacker is motivated: "I'm doing very well, considering the circumstances. It can go on like this," he told Sonntagsblick.

The focus is currently on building up his muscles: "I've started doing strength exercises for my knee. I'm also working on stability. I'm pleased with the progress I'm making." A milestone has been reached, but there is still a long way to go. "I'm halfway back on my journey," says Sanches. "Now it's about getting stronger so that I can return to the pitch without any pain."

A lot of encouragement

The last few weeks and months have been emotionally demanding for the attacking player, whose market value is estimated at 13 million Swiss francs. At the moment of the injury, Sanches was still hopeful: "At first, I just hoped that nothing bad had happened. Nothing else was going through my mind." But it soon became clear that his knee was badly damaged and that he would be out for months. "I was just sad."

The setback hit him in the middle of his highs, but his family, teammates and the national team supported him: "The encouragement from everyone helped me, but it took me three or four days to swallow the whole thing. It was difficult to accept this setback."

The World Cup dream lives on

Nevertheless, Sanches is not letting it get him down - on the contrary. Switzerland start their World Cup qualifying campaign in September with home games against Kosovo and Slovenia: "It's going to be very close, that's for sure. I won't let that stress me out. It's not a race against the clock. I need patience and will see how far I am in the fall." The 2026 World Cup is firmly in his sights: "That's what I dream of, that goal drives me every day. It's the biggest competition imaginable. I want to be there!"