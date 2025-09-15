  1. Residential Customers
Mercenary check Super talent Manzambi whirls, shines and sees red ++ Rabenschwarzer day for Zesiger

Patrick Lämmle

15.9.2025

Swiss super talent Johan Manzambi (19) shines in the ten-man position at Freiburg - but is sent off shortly before the end.
Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

15.09.2025, 14:10

15.09.2025, 14:19

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Dortmund win 2:0 in Heidenheim. BVB benefit from an early red card against the home team. As a result, Kobel has little to do. He has to intervene once against Ibrahimovic and saves safely.

 

Gladbach

Jonas Omlin

Gladbach lose 4-0 at home to Werder Bremen, with Omlin once again on the bench.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Elvedi plays through, but cannot prevent the heavy defeat. Gladbach's back line did not look good on several occasions. In particular, Elvedi was unable to prevent the last goal conceded. After just one point from three Bundesliga games, Seoane's chair is already shaking badly.

Head of sport announces talks. Is Seoane about to be sacked by Gladbach?

Head of sport announces talksIs Seoane about to be sacked by Gladbach?

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

Mainz lose 1-0 to Leipzig, with Widmer coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute. The goal against had already been scored at this point.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

Rieder is immediately in the starting eleven after his transfer from Rennes to Augsburg. And the 7-million-euro man needs no time to get going for the southern Germans. After just 15 minutes, he powered a header over the line against St. Pauli to give Augsburg the lead. What a debut. Unfortunately, FCA cannot hold on to the lead.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Cédric Zesiger is also partly to blame. The 27-year-old conceded an unnecessary handball penalty shortly before the break, which led to Hamburg equalizing, and then deflected a free kick into his own goal in the 77th minute. In the end, Augsburg lost 2:1 due to the two goals and it was a pitch-black Sunday for Zesiger.

Cedric Zesiger has had better days.
Stuttgart

Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is also not yet fit again after breaking his nose.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is once again not in the Frankfurt squad for the 3-1 defeat against Leverkusen. The ex-YB defender has not made a single appearance so far this season.

 

HSV

Silvan Hefti

It has been a difficult start for the newly promoted club after such a long absence from the Bundesliga. The 2-0 defeat in the derby against St. Pauli was followed by a thrashing in Munich. Hefti is once again missing from the squad. The player from eastern Switzerland was last seen on the pitch on September 10 in the Regionalliga Nord when he played for the reserve team.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

Muheim, on the other hand, once again played the full 90 minutes - but would perhaps have preferred not to have been on the pitch. After just two-and-a-half minutes, he is tunnelled by Serge Gnabry and then has to watch as the Munich player hammers the leather into the corner. And it doesn't get any better. Olise is whirling on his side, after 30 minutes it's 0:4, in the end Bayern win 5:0.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg beat Stuttgart 3:1 at home, Manzambi was allowed to play at number ten and experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions. First of all, the 19-year-old slips up at a quickly taken Stuttgart free-kick, which leads to 0-1, then the Swiss attacking jewel whirls around several times in attack. Manzambi set up the 2:1 with a spectacular solo run and can only be stopped with a foul as he dribbles into the penalty area in stoppage time. The resulting penalty in the 92nd minute decided the game in Freiburg's favor.

But the game was not over yet: in the 98th minute, the Swiss player hit his opponent in the face during an aerial duel with an outstretched foot - and was shown red. A bitter pill to swallow for Manzambi, as it was certainly not intentional. Nevertheless, his furious performance should make for very, very positive headlines in Freiburg. The super-talented player is certainly showered with praise from fans on Instagram.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus is missing from the Freiburg squad.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Cologne pick up a point in a crazy 3-3 draw in Wolfsburg. Schmied plays through in defensive midfield. Cologne could have taken a 2-1 lead at one point, but the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention due to a slight push from Schmied. A harsh decision.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Isaac Schmidt has to sit on the bench for the 4-0 win in Gladbach.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka and his team-mates can thank outstanding goalkeeper Robin Roefs for the point after the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. Xhaka plays in midfield and wears the captain's armband.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Newcastle kept a clean sheet for the third time in four games. In the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton, Fabian Schär is, as always this season, set in central defense. In the first half, he prevented what looked like a certain goal with a powerful tackle.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is already a regular at Forest. That has not changed under his new coach Ange Postecoglu. On the contrary: in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, the Australian replaced his entire attack in the second half - with the exception of the international star. Ndoye played on the right side of the attack for 90 minutes and initiated the visitors' only dangerous move.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Okafor gets his first start for his new employers, but is unable to make an impact against Fulham. His day's work was over after 68 minutes. Leeds lose 0:1.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is on the list of long-term injuries. Burnley lose 0:1 against Liverpool.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter lose the Serie A thriller against Juventus Turin 3:4. After the defeat , criticism of the Swiss goalkeeper rained down in the Italian press. The reason: Sommer got his hands to two goals from long range, but was unable to prevent the goal on both occasions. Sommer has certainly had better games, but there should be no cause for concern for the 36-year-old.

"He could become a problem"Italian press lambasts Yann Sommer after defeat

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Akanji joined Inter Milan shortly before the end of the transfer window. On his debut on the right side of a three-man defense, Inter immediately conceded four goals. The Swiss failed to get a header in the 3:3, but otherwise he was not at fault.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Remo Freuler plays in defensive midfield against AC Milan and has to watch 40-year-old Luka Modric fire the Rossoneri to a 1-0 win.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Jashari broke his right fibula in training and will be out for a long time.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Once again only a substitute in the 1-0 win against Freuler's Bologna. Athekame continues to wait for his first appearance for AC Milan.

 

Fiorentina

Simon Sohm

Sohm was on the pitch for 65 minutes against Napoli, but was unable to make much of an impact offensively. He set up Kean once, but otherwise could only watch on as he conceded three goals. Fiorentina lose 1:3.

 

Como Calcio

Samuel Ballet

Como face Genoa at home on Monday evening.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Aebischer was unable to prevent Pisa's 1-0 defeat against Udinese. In 86 minutes he does not have much success up front.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Aebischer's team-mate Daniel Denoon has to watch from the bench.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi is still waiting to make his first appearance for Parma. He was on the bench for the 2-0 defeat to Cagliari.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

Genoa play away at Como on Monday evening.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla are beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao, with Rodriguez missing out and not even allowed on the bench.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Is probably not yet fully fit after a thigh injury. Watched the 2-2 draw against Elche from the bench.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas, on the other hand, is in the starting line-up and continues to collect scoring points. After his two assists against Girona, the 27-year-old set up the goal against Elche to make it 1-0. He was then denied a second assist shortly before the break for offside. He was off in the 79th minute.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

The central defender continues to wait patiently for his chance. In the 6-0 defeat against Barcelona, his team-mates were certainly not convincing.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Filip Ugrinic was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 0:3. However, he was no longer able to help the visitors.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Because new signing Lukas Hradecky was injured before the international break, Köhn is currently back as Monaco's number one goalkeeper. This was also the case against Auxerre. He made a spectacular save in the first half, before having absolutely no chance when he conceded in the 73rd minute. But it wasn't too bad, it was still enough for a 2:1 win for Monaco.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria plays in central midfield for Monaco. With a 91 percent pass rate, the Swiss player pulled the strings in the 2-1 win against Auxerre. However, he was not involved in a goal.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Following his transfer from Monaco to Stade Rennes, Embolo is immediately in the starting line-up against Olympique Lyon. However, the striker is unable to carry his national team form into Ligue 1. Embolo was unable to make any impact and was substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 0:1. He was replaced by Kader Meite, who scored an assist and a goal in the closing stages to give Rennes a 3-1 victory.

 

Marseille

Ulisses Garcia

After playing in the first three games of the season, Garcia is missing from the squad against Lorient. Marseille won the game 4-0 without him.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

The ex-St.Gallen man was substituted in the 93rd minute of the 1-0 defeat against Strasbourg. Too late to change the result.

