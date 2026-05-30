Showdown on the Danube: Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal duel in the Champions League final in Budapest from 18:00. Who will win the legendary trophy? blue News gets you in the mood for the big game.
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Supercomputer predicts tight game
"The stupid computer", as Marcel Reif calls it in the blue Sport Studio, has calculated that PSG's chances of winning are 55 percent and Arsenal's 45 percent. It should be a tight game.
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Peaceful atmosphere on Saturday
On match day itself, the atmosphere in Budapest is peaceful. Thousands of supporters of both clubs gather in the fan zone on Heroes' Square. The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly.
Meanwhile, the Puskas Arena is still surrounded by the infamous calm before the storm. A large number of helpers are already preparing the opening show with the band "The Killers". But there is still no sign of the football fans on Saturday afternoon.
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Violent fan clash on Friday evening
On Saturday night, there was at least one violent clash between Arsenal and PSG supporters in the center of Budapest. Several videos of brutal brawls are circulating on the "X" platform.
According to the British "Mirror", two arrests were made. The Hungarian police are investigating the incident.
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Ivan Rakitic on Champions League final duel: "I'm expecting a great match"
Ivan Rakitic knows all about Champions League finals. In the 2014/15 season, he won the final with Barcelona against Juventus 3:1. Rakitic gave the Catalans an early lead after just four minutes.
blue Sport caught up with the 38-year-old ahead of the 2026 final in Budapest. The ex-FCB star talks about the PSG - Arsenal affair and reveals who he thinks is the favorite on Saturday.
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Swiss participation in Budapest
Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, who refereed the memorable semi-final first leg between PSG and Bayern (5:4), will also be involved in the Champions League final in Budapest. Schärer was called up by UEFA as fourth official. Schärer already served in the same role four years ago at the Conference League final between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AS Roma in Tirana.
The final will be refereed by German Daniel Siebert. The 42-year-old has already refereed two Arsenal matches in the knockout round. In the semi-final second leg between the English side and Atlético Madrid, he was criticized in Spain for not whistling a potential penalty. He is not without controversy at home either. Siebert was not called up for the upcoming World Cup.
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Philippe Senderos: "I regularly write to Mikel Arteta on WhatsApp"
The Swiss Philippe Senderos played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2008. He talks to blue Sport about the upcoming Champions League final, his new life in Qatar and raves about Mikel Arteta. He also reveals what is written in the WhatsApp group of the 2004 champions. Click here for the article.
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Facts about the 2026 Champions League final
Both the venue and the kick-off time are new to the Champions League. The final will be played in Budapest for the first time, starting at 6 p.m. (live on blue Sport). The change of kick-off time from 9 p.m. to the early evening is intended to make the logistics of the major event easier, both for the host city and for the fans in the Puskas Arena.
The 61,000-capacity stadium in Hungary's capital is sold out. Supporters of the two finalists each received a contingent of around 17,000 tickets. Immediately before the final, the band "The Killers" is the highlight of the opening show.
This is the first time Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have met in the Champions League final. Neither of them are among the great European title collectors. The French side won the Champions League for the first time last year and could become only the second team in over 35 years to successfully defend their title. Arsenal reached the final for the only time so far in 2006, losing to FC Barcelona. With a win, the Gunners would become the seventh English club to win the Champions League.
In addition to the coveted trophy, 43.5 million euros will also be distributed in the final. The winner will receive 25 million, while the loser will receive 18.5 million. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain received a total of €144 million for the entire Champions League season.