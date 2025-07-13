  1. Residential Customers
For the fifth time in a row "Superman" Lionel Messi scores twice again

SDA

13.7.2025 - 07:34

Lionel Messi scores and scores and scores in the MLS
Lionel Messi scores and scores and scores in the MLS
Keystone

Lionel Messi scores twice again in Inter Miami's 2:1 win over Nashville in the MLS - for the fifth championship game in a row.

Keystone-SDA

13.07.2025, 07:34

13.07.2025, 09:39

Messi's impressive streak, which began before the Club World Cup, is unprecedented in the North American professional league.

The fact that he was able to extend his record is also thanks to a gross error by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. The American played the ball straight into Messi's feet in the 62nd minute, whereupon he scored the 2:1 winning goal.

The eight-time world footballer had already scored in the first half with a free kick for a 1:0 lead.

"Superman" on the pitch

Messi now has 16 goals in 16 MLS games this season, putting him joint top of the scoring charts with Nashville striker Sam Surridge. "They may be showing 'Superman' in movie theaters across the country, but the real Man of Steel has done his own hero work in Fort Lauderdale," Major League Soccer wrote on its website about Messi's "superhuman" form.

With eleven goals in six games, Messi also equaled the record for the most goals in six consecutive games set by Josef Martínez (ex-Thun and YB professional) in 2018.

"There aren't many words," said Inter coach Javier Mascherano, who was once Messi's partner in midfield at FC Barcelona and in the Argentinian national team. "It's incredible what he still does," said Miami's 41-year-old coach about Messi, who is only three years younger.

Inter Miami are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind first-placed Philadelphia, but have played three games less.

