The European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27.
- The European Women's Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. blue Sport is following the national team up close. You can find all the news and background stories here.
Bonmati discharged from hospital
World player Aitana Bonmati is likely to be available for Spain at the Women's European Championship after contracting meningitis. The midfielder left hospital on Sunday and will join the team in the coming days, according to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). However, the RFEF did not provide any further details on the 27-year-old's condition.
Bonmati was taken to a hospital in Madrid on Friday and was diagnosed with meningitis. National coach Montse Tomé had reported this after the 3:1 in a test match against Japan. "Aitana is a very important player for us and we will wait for her," Tomé said.
Switzerland's opponents Finland not at their best
Finland lose their test match against the Netherlands 2:1. 30 minutes into the game, the score is already 2:0, and the Swiss group opponents look very old when they concede goals. Mika Halonen, Finnish sports reporter for Yle Urheilu, writes in a commentary: "I can't remember anything comparable - the Helmarit (official nickname of the Finnish women's national team; editor's note) delivered a confusing dress rehearsal for the European Championship."
It has long been clear that the national team is far from its best form. And there seems to be no improvement in sight: "When the Helmarites faced the Netherlands in their official European Championship test match on Thursday, there were no answers to the problems. Instead, we saw things that left many shaking their heads in bewilderment." Anyone who sees the goals conceded knows what Halonen is talking about.
Where the national team players are staying during the European Championships
The national team is staying at the Hotel Seepark in Thun for the European Championships. blue Sport has already visited the national team hotel in advance and taken a look at the rooms, the gym and the kitchen.
Alisha Lehmann posts picture from nail salon
The day after the win against the Czech Republic, Alisha Lehmann posts a picture from a nail salon. You can see her national team colleagues Smilla Vallotto and Iman Beney getting their nails done. She writes: "Lish effect".
Martina Moser annoyed by shitstorm
Shortly before the start of the European Championships, the women's national team is hit by a worldwide shitstorm. In the home game with the national team on blue Sport, former national team player Martina Moser speaks plainly and explains where the association made a mistake.
Test matches of the Swiss group opponents
Both the Norwegians and the Finns are defeated in their last test match before the European Championship. Iceland, on the other hand, won.
The Norwegians, Switzerland's opponents in the starting game on 2 July, lost 2-0 to European Championship participants Sweden in Oslo in front of around 14,000 spectators. Norway have only won two games this year - both of them against Switzerland in the Nations League.
Finland lost their test match against the Netherlands 2-1, while the Icelanders won 3-1 away against Serbia. Like Switzerland (4-1 against the Czech Republic), Iceland played against a team that failed to qualify for the European Championship.
Livia Peng, are you the new number 1? "Yes"
Livia Peng will once again stand between the posts against the Czech Republic, but will wear the number 12. She is still the number 1, having won the race against Elvira Herzog for the place between the posts. She found out on Tuesday.
-
National team wins European Championship dress rehearsal even without Wälti
The Swiss national team wins the test match against the Czech Republic 4:1 and proves that it can score goals. Lia Wälti, the injured national team captain, was rested.
Problems with Wälti, Bühler and Pilgrim
Even in the final training session before the last test against the Czech Republic on Thursday evening at the Winterthur Schützenwiese, national team captain Lia Wälti is still training with a taped knee and the handbrake on, as is defensive captain Luana Bühler. New to the list of problem children is Alayah Pilgrim (22). The AS Roma striker keeps grabbing her bandaged right thigh. Looks like a serious muscular problem.
-
Riola Xhemaili moves to Eindhoven on a permanent basis
Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future shortly before the start of the home European Championships. After a one-year loan, the national player is moving permanently from VfL Wolfsburg to PSV Eindhoven.
Xhemaili can look back on a strong season with the Dutch top club. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.
Xhemaili moved from Freiburg to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract within the Bundesliga. However, she was unable to secure a regular place with the Wolves. She then went on loan to Eindhoven, where she now has a contract until the summer of 2028.
Lia Wälti's race against time
National team captain Lia Wälti is ailing. At a press conference on Monday, Pia Sundhage explained the Champions League winner's current situation. Wälti is a professional, she knows her body and knows what she has to do at the moment. She trusts her 100 percent and hopes that she will be able to return to team training on Monday evening or Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, Wälti is at the start of training and initially takes part in the explosive exercises. Albeit with the handbrake slightly on, it seems. At 11.09 a.m., she runs to the edge of the pitch during a short break and talks to a member of the staff. Let's hope that Wälti wins the race against time and is ready for the opening game against Norway on July 2. Because the 32-year-old is indispensable for the national team.
Livia Peng does explosive exercises
Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng: who will be number 1 at the European Championships? Nothing has been publicly announced yet. But something catches the eye on Tuesday morning: Peng starts training with the outfield players, while Herzog and Böhi complete a "classic" goalkeeper training session. Does that mean anything? The association says that Peng is catching up on a session of explosive exercises.
-
Nati loses test match against U15 of FC Lucerne 1:7
Last week, the Nati tested behind closed doors against the U15 of FC Lucerne. The general public was not informed about the outcome of the test match. On Monday, however, "Tele Züri" made it public: the women's national team lost 1:7 against the FCL boys. You can read why the association wanted to keep this game a secret here.
Here the national team players move in
The last week of preparation is upon us. Here the players arrive at the camp in Abtwil SG.
-
Sundhage explains her European Championship squad and counters criticism
Nine days before the opening game against Norway, the definitive Swiss squad for the home European Championships has been announced. National team coach Pia Sundhage explains her choice and defends herself against accusations of training too hard. Read more here.
-
The European Championship squad is set
The 23 nominated players
- Noemi Ivelj
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
- Julia Stierli
- Livia Peng
- Elvira Herzog
- Svenja Fölmli
- Coumba Sow
- Lia Wätli
- Luana Bühler
- Iman Beney
- Sydney Schertenleib
- Géraldine Reuteler
- Sandrine Mauron
- Alayah Pilgrim
- Nadine Riesen
- Noelle Maritz
- Alisha Lehmann
- Leila Wandeler
- Smilla Vallotto
- Viola Calligaris
- Nadine Böhi
- Riola Xhemaili
- Meriame Terchoun
Best of "Hopp Schwiiz
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
-
The last two places go to Xhemaili and Terchoun
The national team squad for the home European Championships is now complete. Pia Sundhage's last two nominees are Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun. The latter will take her number 10 after consultation with her best friend Ramona Bachmann.
-
Who will get European Championship tickets on Sunday?
The scavenger hunt in which the football association announces the squad for the home European Championship continues. On Sunday, five more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being. One of them is Alisha Lehmann.
Lehmann's name was emblazoned on the sail of a boat on Lake Zurich on Sunday. The nomination of the Swiss Instagram star in the service of Juventus Turin has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, as the Bernese player has been left out of coach Sundhage's squad several times in recent months.
Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano. Noelle Maritz's jersey was spotted on a fountain on Bern's Münsterplatz.
In Thun, Leila Wandeler's name (written in chalk on the path) was spotted. Smilla Vallotto's nomination was revealed in Geneva. Viola Calligaris' shirt was found on a fence at the FC Giswil football pitch. Nadine Böhi's goalie shirt was found in St.Gallen.
All 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced at other locations from Geneva to Graubünden by Monday afternoon.
-
Reuteler also included
Géraldine Reuteler can also look forward to the home European Championships. The 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder's shirt was drawn from a package by cycling expert Michelle Andres on the "Veloclub" program. This means that after the second day of the scavenger hunt, twelve Swiss players have been confirmed as European Championship participants.
-
Bühler, Beney and Schertenleib nominated
As announced by the association on social media, the nominations continued at 2 pm. The references to Luana Bühler and Iman Beney were discovered. Sydney Schertenleib's jersey was found in the Swisscom store in Zurich. Further nominations will follow at 5 pm.
-
Coumba Sow discovered in Basel shop window - Wälti's nomination also revealed
There is a portrait of player Coumba Sow in the shop window of Läckerli Huus. Discovered by Lara Marti, who recently tore her cruciate ligament and is out of action for the European Championships.
Lia Wälti was discovered in Zurich. She will lead the national team as captain.
-
Fölmli next
Svenja Fölmli is going to the European Championships. Her jersey was found in Schaffhausen on Saturday morning.
-
Squad scavenger hunt over for today
The federation will not be revealing any more this Friday. But the scavenger hunt for the women's national team continues on Saturday at 10am.
-
The next name is here: Elvira Herzog is in the European Championship squad
The fifth and final name for today is unveiled in front of the Federal Palace in Bern: Elvira Herzog has also made the cut. The tip came from Federal Councillor Martin Pfister himself.
-
Livia Peng is also in the running
The next name is known: Goalkeeper Livia Peng is in, as expected. The 23-year-old, who will play for English double winners Chelsea from next season, was found on a menu board outside a restaurant in her home town of Chur.
-
It goes blow by blow: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has also made it
The third Swiss European Championship rider is already known: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic "checks into the final round", as they say at Zurich Airport. The player from Bern, who plays for Seattle Reign in the USA, is Switzerland's record international player and goalscorer.
-
Next name known: Julia Stierli is in
The first player to be revealed via the public scavenger hunt is defender Julia Stierli shortly before 3pm. Her name is revealed in a newspaper in a café in Zurich.
-
The scavenger hunt is launched: Noemi Ivelji is unveiled as the first European Championship rider
The Swiss women's national team scavenger hunt has begun! Fans across Switzerland can personally reveal the players who have made it into the European Championship squad. Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. The clues must be original - such as a national team jersey with a printed name, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location will unveil a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., the association publishes the first clues on social networks. Less than 20 minutes later, the first European Championship player is revealed: 18-year-old Noemi Ivelji is taking part! Her jersey is discovered on a lamppost in Badgasse in Winterthur. However, she is the only one of the 23 chosen not to be part of the actual scavenger hunt, but was revealed by influencer "ciaomachsguet".
-
The first European Championship players will be announced today
The players will be informed on Friday (June 20) who will be taking part in the European Championships and who will be staying at home. "The Chase" begins shortly afterwards.
The SFA has launched a special campaign in connection with the squad announcement for the European Championship 2025, which begins on July 2. Instead of being announced conventionally, the 23 players are discovered by the people.
-
Peng with a beautiful flying display in training
Football tennis is played at the national team camp on Friday morning. The mood among the outfield players is relaxed. Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer sends the goalies soaring through the air. In the video you can see a save by Livia Peng.
-
Flood of changes among the national team players
Various national team players are changing clubs this summer. Many of them are also likely to jump on the European Championship bandwagon.
-
Ramona Bachmann successfully operated on
National team star Ramona Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament during preparations for the European Championships. As blue Sport has learned, Bachmann underwent surgery on Wednesday. Everything is said to have gone according to plan. However, this does not change the fact that Bachmann will miss the European Championships in her own country.
-
Hopp Schwiiz with Crnogorcevic, Lehmann and Calligaris
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: "The Grisons dialect doesn't work at all"
Alisha Lehmann: "Shaqiri is the best Swiss footballer"
Viola Calligaris: "Being overly punctual annoys me"
-
How Peng and Herzog deal with the goalkeeper situation
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the national team is without a clear No. 1. The issue was actually already off the table last fall. How are the goalies dealing with the situation? blue Sport spoke to Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng.
-
The big goalie discussion
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, there is no clarity on the goalie issue. It remains to be seen whether Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng will be in goal. The goalkeeper vacancy is self-inflicted: Trust was expressed, trust was withdrawn.
-
Does Alisha Lehmann belong in the European Championship squad?
In the football talk Heimspiel, former national team player Fabienne Humm, former national team coach Inka Grings and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, discuss the shaky candidate Alisha Lehmann.
-
Documentary about national team captain Lia Wälti
Lia Wälti is the face of the Swiss national team. blue Sport visited the captain in London, spoke to her father and sister as well as David von Ballmoos, who once played with Wälti in the YB youth team.
-
