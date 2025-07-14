Luka Modric has signed a contract in Milan. Imago

Luka Modric has been an institution at Real Madrid for many years. The midfield star says goodbye to the Whites with a resounding defeat. In future, he will play in Italy.

DPA dpa

Croatia's record international footballer Luka Modric has found a new employer following his departure from Real Madrid. The 39-year-old midfield star will play for AC Milan in the Italian Serie A in the coming season. The club announced that Modric has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend until 2027.

The six-time Champions League winner did not receive a new contract at Real Madrid after 13 years. The Croatian captain played his last game for the Whites in the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in the USA.

In future, Modric will wear the number 14 on his AC Milan shirt. "I'm very happy to be here to start a new chapter in my career," Modric said in a video clip on his Instagram account.