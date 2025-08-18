  1. Residential Customers
Highest defeat of his career Superstar Neymar bursts into tears on the pitch

Patrick Lämmle

18.8.2025

Neymar concedes a defeat with FC Santos that is historic for him personally. Too much for the Brazilian superstar.

18.08.2025, 14:29

18.08.2025, 15:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Santos star Neymar leaves the pitch in tears after a 6-0 defeat.
  • The Brazilian has never lost so badly in his career when he has been on the pitch.
  • Coach Cleber Xavier is sacked after the game.
Show more

FC Santos go down 6-0 against Vasco da Gama. Neymar had never experienced anything like it in his career. It was the biggest defeat he had ever suffered on the pitch. Neymar missed Brazil's infamous 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup at home due to injury.

You can see from his reaction after the final whistle just how upset he is about the defeat. The superstar is completely distraught, tears rolling down his cheeks. Guest coach Fernando Diniz, under whom Neymar once played for the national team, later comforted the 33-year-old.

Shortly after the tearful exit, Neymar was clear in an interview and apologized to the fans: "That was shit ... it was a disgrace to play a game like that in a Santos shirt."

The defeat also had consequences for coach Cleber Xavier, who had to leave his post at Santos after just four months. The home club of football legend Pelé currently only occupies 15th place and the relegation places are ominously close. However, Neymar's club still has everything in its own hands.

