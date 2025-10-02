After an impeccable start to the World Cup qualifiers, the Swiss national team now face the crucial games against Sweden and Slovenia. Murat Yakin will announce his squad on Thursday - with a big surprise.

After a perfect start to the World Cup qualifiers, national coach Murat Yakin is also relying on his tried and tested personnel for the next few games. Luca Jaquez and Adrian Bajrami are in the squad for the first time.

A change of nation was necessary for Bajrami. The 23-year-old defender from FC Lucerne played three test matches for Albania in 2022. Now, like Jaquez, who is a year younger, he is about to join up with the senior national team for the first time. The two are set to replace Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi in central defense. Jaquez, who trained in Lucerne, returned to the starting line-up at VfB Stuttgart last weekend after breaking his nose and impressed in the 2-1 win over Cologne.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria and Michel Aebischer are not in the squad due to injury, as are Ardon Jashari and Zeki Amdouni, who were already absent in September.

Landmark match in Sweden

After the two clear home victories in September against Kosovo (4:0) and Slovenia (3:0), the Swiss national team will now play twice away from home. The supposed top match against Sweden is scheduled for 10 October. While the Swiss have six points and a goal difference of 7:0, the Swedes are already under pressure with just one point from their first two games. Three days later, the Swiss will face Slovenia for the second time.

The World Cup qualifiers, which only last six rounds, will then be concluded, at least provisionally, with two more games in November (home game against Sweden, away game against Kosovo). The first-placed team will qualify directly for the 2026 finals in North America, while the runners-up will go through to the play-off.

The media conference with Yakin in the ticker

All questions have been answered The media conference is over.

Great joy for Jaquez and Bajrami "They were very happy and very pleased," said Yakin about the Nati newcomers. "I'm always happy when I get to make phone calls like this. They thanked me several times and are very happy to be here."

Yakin: "We'll play to win against Sweden" "Sweden haven't started well. They may be in survival mode," said Yakin about the supposedly toughest opponent in the group. "But we want to play to win. I also discussed this with Manu (Akanji) and Granit (Xhaka) on the phone."

Puertas is waiting for his Swiss passport Cameron Puertas also has an "interesting profile" for Yakin. The 27-year-old, who recently moved to Werder Bremen, would like to play for the national team, but does not yet have a Swiss passport. His criminal record expires in October and the naturalization process is underway. "The applications have been submitted," says Arnold.

Yakin talks about Hajdari "I've always been in contact with him, he deserves to prove himself. Expectations change when you move to the Bundesliga," said Yakin. The national team coach said of the change of nation: "He chose Kosovo and not Switzerland."

Zakaria's regrettable absence "For me, it's a shame that I can't use Denis with his qualities and strengths," says the national team coach and hopes that things will look better next spring.

Bajrami's release only came on Wednesday evening Adrian Bajrami, who currently plays for FC Luzern, has completed a transfer from Albania to Switzerland. As Nati media manager Adrian Arnold explains, he was only cleared for action on Wednesday evening. Murat Yakin explains: "He has an interesting profile. I can use him in several positions." Yakin continued: "He also played in the first team at Benfica, he is very mature for his age. His experience abroad has brought him a lot." Bajrami is also very motivated to play for Switzerland. "For him and Luca, it's all about integrating."

Portrait: This is national team newcomer Luca Jaquez

Jaquez and Bajrami in the squad for the first time: This is Yakin's line-up Luca Jaquez is in the Swiss national team squad for the first time. Surprisingly, Adrian Bajrami is also part of Yakin's squad. The injured Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari and Zeki Amdouni are not included. Unser Aufgebot für die Auswärtsspiele im Oktober 👊💥

Notre sélection pour les matchs à l'extérieur en octobre

I nostri convocati per le partite in trasferta di ottobre#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi #lanaticunvus pic.twitter.com/BQBwxZMTzV — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) October 2, 2025

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the Nati media conference with Murat Yakin. Today, the national team coach will announce his line-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Slovenia. You can follow it live here from 10.30 am. Show more

