Adrian Bajrami, who currently plays for FC Luzern, has completed a transfer from Albania to Switzerland. As Nati media manager Adrian Arnold explains, he was only cleared for action on Wednesday evening. Murat Yakin explains: "He has an interesting profile. I can use him in several positions."

Yakin continued: "He also played in the first team at Benfica, he is very mature for his age. His experience abroad has brought him a lot." Bajrami is also very motivated to play for Switzerland. "For him and Luca, it's all about integrating."