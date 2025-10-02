After an impeccable start to the World Cup qualifiers, the Swiss national team now face the crucial games against Sweden (October 10) and Slovenia (October 13). Murat Yakin will announce his squad on Thursday - with a big surprise.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Yakin: "We'll play to win against Sweden"
"Sweden haven't started well. They may be in survival mode," says Yakin about the supposedly toughest opponent in the group. "But we want to play to win. I also discussed this with Manu (Akanji) and Granit (Xhaka) on the phone."
-
Puertas is waiting for his Swiss passport
Cameron Puertas also has an "interesting profile" for Yakin. The 27-year-old, who recently moved to Werder Bremen, would like to play for the national team, but does not yet have a Swiss passport. His criminal record expires in October and the naturalization process is underway. "The applications have been submitted," says Arnold.
-
Yakin talks about Hajdari
"I've always been in contact with him, he deserves to prove himself. Expectations change when you move to the Bundesliga," said Yakin. The national team coach said of the change of nation: "He chose Kosovo and not Switzerland."
-
Zakaria's regrettable absence
"For me, it's a shame that I can't use Denis with his qualities and strengths," says the national team coach and hopes that things will look better next spring.
-
Bajrami's release only came on Wednesday evening
Adrian Bajrami, who currently plays for FC Luzern, has completed a transfer from Albania to Switzerland. As Nati media manager Adrian Arnold explains, he was only cleared for action on Wednesday evening. Murat Yakin explains: "He has an interesting profile. I can use him in several positions."
Yakin continued: "He also played in the first team at Benfica, he is very mature for his age. His experience abroad has brought him a lot." Bajrami is also very motivated to play for Switzerland. "For him and Luca, it's all about integrating."
-
Portrait: This is national team newcomer Luca Jaquez
-
Jaquez and Bajrami included for the first time: this is Yakin's line-up
Luca Jaquez is in the Swiss national team squad for the first time. Surprisingly, Adrian Bajrami is also part of Yakin's squad. The injured Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari and Zeki Amdouni are not included.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the Nati media conference with Murat Yakin. The national team coach will announce his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Slovenia today. You can follow it live here from 10.30 am.