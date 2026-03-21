GC captain Amir Abrashi witnesses his team's disgraceful 5-0 defeat against Servette in the blue Sport Studio in Volketswil. Abrashi is left speechless by his team's performance.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC falls apart completely against Servette and is already 4-0 down after just 18 minutes.

Amir Abrashi appears shocked in the blue Sport Studio and says that such a collapse should never happen after going 1-0 down.

Although Justin Hammel prevented the score from going 0-5 with a penalty save, Stevanovic later sealed the bitter 5-0 defeat and exacerbated GC's relegation worries. Show more

"What happened after that was brutal," said the suspended GC captain Amir Abrashi in the blue Sport Studio. What he means is obvious. GC had the first chance of the game through young star Asp Jensen, but after 18 minutes the record champions were already 4-0 down. Never before had a team in the Super League trailed by four goals so early in a game. It could have been even worse. But Justin Hammel prevented Junior Kadile from conceding a fifth goal by saving a penalty.

Abrashi can only express his dismay: "That shouldn't happen, to concede 2-0 so quickly after going 1-0 up. That hurts." Accordingly, he finds it difficult to find words at the break. "I'm speechless. When you've planned something completely different for the game and you're 4-0 down after 30 minutes, it hurts all the way here in Volketswil."

Hammel was still able to prevent the fifth goal in the first half, but it was scored after all. Around 20 minutes before the end of the game, Miroslav Stevanovic scored his second goal of the evening to bring the game to a close and increase GC's relegation worries.