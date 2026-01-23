The controversy surrounding the pardon granted to U.S. forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup is becoming increasingly explosive. Now the betting market is also coming under scrutiny: Hundreds of thousands of dollars were wagered on the lifting of his red-card suspension.

Here's what it's all about The lifting of the red card suspension against U.S. player Folarin Balogun following a conversation between Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains a hotly debated topic.

The Copenhagen Group has flagged several World Cup-related incidents as suspicious. In particular, an unusual betting market regarding Balogun’s possible participation despite his red-card suspension raises questions.

There is no evidence so far that insider information was used for financial gain. FIFA maintains its assessment that there were no suspicious betting patterns or indications of manipulation. Summary created with

The controversial lifting of the red-card suspension against U.S. national team player Folarin Balogun at the World Cup is no longer just a topic of discussion in the soccer world. Experts who monitor betting markets and potential match-fixing in sports worldwide have also taken a close look at the case. At the center of the matter is an unusual bet that was offered shortly after Balogun’s red card.

The controversy was sparked by a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the World Cup. Trump is said to have lobbied for Balogun to be reinstated despite his red card in the round of 16. And indeed, FIFA subsequently lifted the suspension.

Although the World Cup ended long ago, the decision continues to spark debate. For Infantino in particular, the case could become politically sensitive in light of his reelection next spring. Norway’s soccer federation president, Lise Klaveness, announced a few days ago that she would file a formal complaint with FIFA regarding the Balogun case.

Suspicious Bets on Balogun's Appearance

The scandal has taken on added significance due to findings by the Copenhagen Group. This independent network was founded as part of a Council of Europe initiative and investigates possible manipulation in sports. In its latest report, it classified seven incidents surrounding the World Cup as suspicious and issued a “yellow card”—an indication of heightened scrutiny, but not of proven manipulation.

This assessment is thus partly at odds with FIFA's. Following the conclusion of the tournament, FIFA's Integrity Commission stated that it had not identified any suspicious betting patterns or evidence of match-fixing.

It is not yet fully known exactly which cases the Copenhagen Group investigated. The comprehensive report has not yet been published. However, research by "New York Times" show, however, that activity on the Polymarket platform also plays a role. There, users trade cryptocurrencies based on specific events.

One bet in particular caught people’s attention: whether Balogun would play in the Round of 16 against Belgium. It was posted on July 2—just under twelve hours after he received a red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under current regulations, the U.S. forward would have had to sit out at least one match.

The betting odds were 200 to 1

According to the *New York Times*, the Copenhagen Group notes that no comparable betting markets were set up for any of the other players who were sent off during the tournament. There were a total of 17 send-offs at the World Cup, 15 of which were direct red cards.

While the bet was open, wagers totaling about half a million U.S. dollars were recorded. Over several days, the estimated probability of Balogun playing was only about 0.5 percent. The betting odds were therefore around 200—roughly the same as for a bet on FC Vaduz to win the Super League title. It wasn’t until the media reported on July 5 that the U.S. striker’s suspension had been lifted that the probability shot up to nearly 100 percent within a short time.

It remains unclear whether this unusual turn of events was truly just a coincidence or whether certain individuals had prior knowledge of the developments and were able to profit from them. Such questions are particularly sensitive in light of possible insider trading.

Nevertheless, FIFA currently sees no reason to conduct further investigations. In response to questions about the Copenhagen Group’s report, FIFA stated that it stands by the findings of its Integrity Task Force. Together with various independent experts, the task force reviewed all available betting monitoring reports and other relevant information and found no evidence of suspicious betting activity or match-fixing.