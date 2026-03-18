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GC head of sport explains change of coach Sutter: "It made me extremely sad to make this decision"

Luca Betschart

18.3.2026

Almost four months ago, GC sporting director Alain Sutter was full of praise for Gerald Scheiblehner. Now the Austrian is out of a job as coach of the Hoppers. In an interview with blue Sport, Sutter explains the decision.

18.03.2026, 08:37

18.03.2026, 08:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Although Alain Sutter raved about Gerald Scheiblehner four months ago in the football talk show Heimspiel, the Austrian is no longer coach of the Grasshoppers as of Monday.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, Sutter explains how the decision came about and why nothing has changed in his esteem for Scheiblehner.
  • Sutter also admits that the separation is painful for him. "But that's part of my job, sometimes you have to make decisions that you don't want to make," says the 58-year-old.
Show more

GC sporting director Alain Sutter on ...

... his recent hymn of praise for Scheiblehner

"Nothing has changed in my assessment of Scheiblehner as a coach and a person, despite his release. I am delighted with his work and the way he has led the team and the coaching staff. His dealings with all the staff were exemplary. That's why the decision was so difficult for me and I could never have dreamed that I would ever make this decision."

"Gerald is brilliant"GC sporting director Sutter raves about coach Scheiblehner

... the reasons for the change of coach

"A new coach always gives a new impetus. There's a different approach, different input in training, two new assistant coaches with different personalities.

It's not about making a revolution and turning everything upside down because everything was bad. Instead, a lot of things were good, but the results just haven't materialized yet. (...) That's why we need a new impetus now, without throwing everything we've achieved so far into the garbage can.

If we manage to stay in the league, it will have a lot to do with the first nine months and what we have achieved there."

... his emotions

"It made me extremely sad that I made this decision, because there are always personal components to it. The relationship I was able to build with Scheiblehner was very close. That's why this feels very humbling. But that's part of my position, that sometimes you have to make decisions that you don't want to make - in the interests and for the good of the company as a whole."

This is what Scheiblehner's successor Gernot Messner says

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