Gianluigi Donnarumma is PSG's undisputed number one and proved against Arsenal that he can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Although he often pulls the coals out of the fire for his team, he still has one or two flaws in his game.

What a show Gianluigi Donnarumma put on in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Aston Villa. When his front men lost the plot after conceding goals in which the 26-year-old was powerless, the Italian kept a cool head and pulled off outstanding saves against Marcus Rashford and Youri Tielemans.

Despite the 3-2 defeat in the second leg, the French side progressed to the semi-finals and Donnarumma played a big part in PSG continuing to dream of their first Champions League title.

Weeks later, the blue Sport Studio is still raving about the 26-year-old's performance: "PSG are doing magic up front and at the back," says presenter Valentina Maceri. Expert Alain Sutter agrees with her, but puts the brakes on the euphoria.

The lack of consistency

"Donnarumma works his magic in both directions," says the 62-time Swiss international. "He's world class at times - but he's always prone to spells that go out the back." It's fascinating that these turnarounds can be so extreme with the Italian national team goalkeeper.

"I see it the same way. He has his outstanding saves like in the game against Aston Villa, but for me you have to have someone at this level who consistently delivers like that," says blue Sport expert Mladen Petric.

Donnarumma lacks this consistency to be absolutely world class. For Petric, Donnarumma's ball handling is a problem: "Every time he gets the ball in his feet, you get the feeling that something could happen. There are others who are worlds better."

Will Donnarumma soon replace Sommer at Inter Milan?

For Sutter, it is clear that such situations can unsettle the Italian's game, but that he still has qualities and can develop further due to his young age.

Those responsible at Inter Milan are also said to see this potential for further development. According to rumors, Donnarumma, who made his professional debut as a 16-year-old with city rivals AC Milan, is being touted as a summer successor.

The 26-year-old is continuing to make a strong case for an imminent transfer. In the first leg against Arsenal, he once again kept things tight with outstanding saves. "He gave his team the win with world-class saves," praised Alain Sutter after the game.

Donnarumma's contract expires in the summer of 2026 - his market value is likely to increase further with a Champions League title. It will soon become clear where he will be heading.

