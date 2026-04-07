Two defeats in a row, nine goals conceded and big worries: the alarm bells are ringing at GC. Ahead of the landmark match against Winterthur, sporting director Alain Sutter clearly sees his team in the underdog role.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 4-0 defeat against Sion, GC sporting director Alain Sutter criticized the team's lack of commitment and lack of strength in tackling.

Despite a change of coach and tactical adjustments, the problems remain, particularly in the defense and the mentality of the players.

Ahead of the decisive direct duel against Winterthur, Sutter sees GC as clear underdogs and warns that there is no chance in the relegation battle without a significant improvement in performance. Show more

After the Grasshoppers' 4-0 defeat against Sion at the Letzigrund, GC sporting director Alain Sutter and coach Gernot Messner give the players a talking-to. A crisis meeting is held in the dressing room immediately after the end of the game, after which no player appears in front of the microphones.

Only after almost half an hour do the sporting director and coach answer the journalists' questions. "We both had something to say after this game," says Sutter, adding: "It was about addressing one thing or another so that the last man standing knows what it's all about."

"You have to be aware that each individual has to go the extra mile. Because the way it's looked in the last two games (previously 0:5 against Servette), it's not enough." In the end, you have to win duels, without that you have no chance, said the 58-year-old.

Nothing is at stake here other than their place in the league. Although the Hoppers currently have a five-point lead over bottom-placed Winterthur, there are still two direct duels to play. Next Saturday, GC will face Winterthur (live from 6 p.m. on blue Sport). A game "in which it's all or nothing", as Sutter points out.

Sutter: "It's not down to the coach"

What disappointed him most against the Valais side? "The team really gave up after going 2-0 down. They didn't win the duels, didn't make the last few meters that they needed to. You can't let yourself be slaughtered like that," he criticized.

One of the problems with this team is that they don't put up enough of a fight against difficult circumstances. Even though it had been difficult and everything had gone against them, they had not put up more of a fight against the defeat, Sutter criticized the attitude of the GC professionals.

With the switch from Gerald Scheiblehner to Gernot Messner in mid-March, they had provided the impetus to pull the momentum to their side. "Now we've made this change. There were various things that have changed. The tactics have also been adapted. At the start, we had six players on the pitch who had already played in defense," explained Sutter.

Coach Gernot Messner has not yet been able to herald a turnaround. KEYSTONE

Nevertheless, the record champions again conceded four goals. For Sutter, this is a "clear sign that it is not the coach's fault, but that it is because the players are not fully assuming their defensive responsibilities". The 62-time international delegates responsibility for the performance not to the coach, but to the players.

Measures have "had no effect"

In order to have even "a hint of a chance" on Saturday, the right mentality is needed: "Winterthur is ready, although they haven't won every game either. They've played well and are very stable. They want to eat us up. We'll have our work cut out for us and we have to be ready," stresses Sutter, adding: "Winterthur are the clear favorites for me. And if we play the way we're playing now and they play the way they've played now, we won't stand a chance."

Leading figures on the pitch would help in the relegation battle. Captain Amir Abrashi was absent against Sion due to illness. But even with the veteran, Sutter & Co. realized in the winter that they needed more leading players. With Bachir Ngom, Michi Frey and Sven Köhler, the club has brought in "seasoned men and leaders", says Sutter. But: "So far, it hasn't paid off."

The GC sporting director remains convinced that "the right players" have been brought in. Likewise the "impetus with the change of coach". But Sutter also openly states: "It hasn't had any effect. The problems are still exactly the same as before. That's a fact."

Messner has now conceded nine goals in two league games with his team since taking office. "That's a brutal blow, of course. Especially because we tried things differently today. Unfortunately, we simply made too many individual mistakes. That's extremely bitter, of course," said the 45-year-old Austrian and called the players to account: "It's time for them to recognize the situation."