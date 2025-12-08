FCZ club legend Sven Hotz has passed away at the age of 96. As great as the sadness is, the memories of his unforgettable dance interludes are just as beautiful.

Patrick Lämmle

Sven Hotz was president of FCZ for 20 years, from 1986 to 2006. During this time, there were two Cup triumphs (2000 and 2005) and a championship title to celebrate. And no one does it better than Hotz.

After winning the Cup in 2005, he waltzed with star striker Keita in a party hut at Letzigrund. A year later, after his dream of winning the championship came true, he danced exuberantly on the balcony at Helvetiaplatz and thousands of FCZ fans cheered him on. The images of this remain in the memory.

His last appearance as FCZ president at the Letzigrund will also be remembered. Because it's not a departure, it's a real dance-off of a special kind. Hotz was committed to FCZ for over 20 years, with a lot of money and even more heart. In his farewell speech, the then 77-year-old said that FCZ was his sixth child.

Hotz did not disappear completely from the scene, however, as he continued to dance on the balcony after the successful title defense in 2007. Much to the delight of the FCZ fans.

Now Sven Hotz has died at the age of 96. But the memories of his dancing will remain forever.