  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Memories of FCZ icon Sven Hotz's legendary dance interludes will remain forever

Patrick Lämmle

8.12.2025

FCZ club legend Sven Hotz has passed away at the age of 96. As great as the sadness is, the memories of his unforgettable dance interludes are just as beautiful.

08.12.2025, 14:29

08.12.2025, 14:53

Sven Hotz was president of FCZ for 20 years, from 1986 to 2006. During this time, there were two Cup triumphs (2000 and 2005) and a championship title to celebrate. And no one does it better than Hotz.

After winning the Cup in 2005, he waltzed with star striker Keita in a party hut at Letzigrund. A year later, after his dream of winning the championship came true, he danced exuberantly on the balcony at Helvetiaplatz and thousands of FCZ fans cheered him on. The images of this remain in the memory.

Deceased at the age of 96. FC Zurich mourns the loss of former President Sven Hotz

Deceased at the age of 96FC Zurich mourns the loss of former President Sven Hotz

His last appearance as FCZ president at the Letzigrund will also be remembered. Because it's not a departure, it's a real dance-off of a special kind. Hotz was committed to FCZ for over 20 years, with a lot of money and even more heart. In his farewell speech, the then 77-year-old said that FCZ was his sixth child.

Hotz did not disappear completely from the scene, however, as he continued to dance on the balcony after the successful title defense in 2007. Much to the delight of the FCZ fans.

Now Sven Hotz has died at the age of 96. But the memories of his dancing will remain forever.

Swiss football

Raimondo Ponte sad and grateful.

Raimondo Ponte sad and grateful"Sven Hotz was a man of honor - there is no president like him today"

Relegation battle. Urs Fischer:

Relegation battleUrs Fischer: "The task in Mainz appeals to me"

Germany and Norway. Top-class test match opponents for the national team ahead of their World Cup adventure

Germany and NorwayTop-class test match opponents for the national team ahead of their World Cup adventure

Mercenary check. Muheim makes the Volkspark shake ++ Jashari reports back ++ Manzambi scores again

Mercenary checkMuheim makes the Volkspark shake ++ Jashari reports back ++ Manzambi scores again

Punitive measure ahead of Inter clash. Liverpool drop Mo Salah from the squad

Punitive measure ahead of Inter clashLiverpool drop Mo Salah from the squad