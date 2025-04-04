Back in the national squad: Svenja Fölmli is about to make her comeback in the national jersey after tearing her cruciate ligaments for the second time in three years Keystone

After two cruciate ligament ruptures, Svenja Fölmli is back in the national team. The striker has her sights set on a place in the squad for the home European Championships, but is aware of the difficult starting position.

Keystone-SDA SDA

90 minutes have passed at the Dreisamstadion in Freiburg when the player with the number 17 on her back gets to the ball after a throw-in on the edge of the penalty area. She skillfully slips the ball between her own legs, taking two opponents out of the game. She takes a left-footed shot from 16 meters and scores beautifully into the top left-hand corner of the goal.

The scene, which took place at the end of January in SC Freiburg's home match against Bayer Leverkusen, is not only noteworthy for the beauty of the goal. Above all, it is remarkable because of the story behind it and the ordeal that the scorer had to endure.

The home European Championships as a goal and motivation

Svenja Fölmli has torn her cruciate ligament twice in the past two and a half years. In October 2022, the right knee was affected and in November 2023, just four months after her comeback, the left knee was affected.

"Mentally, it was more difficult to get back on the pitch after the second cruciate ligament rupture," said the 22-year-old at a press conference for the Swiss national team on Tuesday, before going on to explain: "Due to complications - I couldn't stretch my leg properly - we had to perform a second operation. It took a little longer, but now I feel safe again." She is looking forward to being back on the pitch and no longer spinning her rehab wheel.

Ending her young career was never an option for the Lucerne native. "I'm a person who likes challenges. Sure, it was an unnecessary challenge. But I still accepted it and tried to make the best of it." Even after her second cruciate ligament rupture, she was positive right from the start. "Fortunately, with the European Championships at home, I always had a goal in mind that I wanted to work towards."

Practiced in patience

Fölmli has played 22 international matches since making her debut in September 2019. The last time she wore the Swiss jersey was more than a year and a half ago. Her path to becoming a regular player seemed to be mapped out and her career only knew one direction: steeply upwards. Despite her young age, Fölmli quickly developed into a team mainstay at FC Luzern and scored many goals. In the summer of 2021, she moved to the Bundesliga, where she also quickly found her feet and got plenty of playing time before serious injuries set her back in her development. Now she wants to try again.

"After such a long injury break, it takes a certain amount of time to get back to a normal level." Fölmli calls it the "post-injury thread", which continues even after the injury has been overcome and you are already back on the pitch. The first team training sessions in particular were difficult. "I wanted to do things, but it wasn't working the way I wanted it to. I had to learn to be patient."

Fölmli is not even fazed by the fact that he has not scored in six games at club level. "Before my injury, I would have been really upset about it. Now I'm in a completely different process and I know it's just going to take a little while before I reach my desired level again. It's difficult to say as a percentage: but I'm certainly not where I'd like to be yet."

Test against France

Nevertheless, Fölmli was called up for the national team for the first time by Pia Sundhage. With her robustness, she can bring a new element to the Swiss team's attacking play and "tie up" balls up front. Under Nils Nielsen, the striker did not get beyond the role of a supplementary player. As a result, she was only used in the meaningless final group game at the 2022 European Championship in England. "To think I would play a bigger role at my home European Championships would be wrong at this stage. I'm coming back from two serious injuries and now have six months to show what I can do. It would already be a success for me if I were even in the squad," says the self-confident athlete from central Switzerland in hushed tones.

She would rather let actions speak for themselves. Just like when she made her comeback for SC Freiburg in mid-January, when she scored a dream goal in her first competitive match after a 14-month injury break. Fölmli can already give her first recommendation for further games in the national jersey on Friday. Switzerland will face France in St. Gallen in the 3rd round of the Nations League.