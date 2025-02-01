The 22-time international Svenja Fölmli is under contract with SC Freiburg. Picture: Imago

Svenja Fölmli was once regarded as Switzerland's most talented striker, but the injury witch struck mercilessly. Now the 22-year-old is back in the Bundesliga with a dream goal. Her big goal: to take part in the European Championships at home in the summer.

Patrick Lämmle

It's a big day for Svenja Fölmli: last Sunday, the 22-year-old full-blooded striker returned from her second cruciate ligament rupture and scored a dream goal in her first game after an injury-related absence of over a year. Nevertheless, she doesn't want to rush things. "After this long break, I think it would be a bit careless to push too hard too quickly," she says in an interview with blue Sport. Her body first has to get used to the high workload again. "That's why I'm now building up from game to game and then we'll see when it's enough for longer outings."

Fölmli missed the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to her first cruciate ligament rupture. Although she had returned to training shortly beforehand, common sense prevailed. "If I had been around 28 years old and it was possibly my last chance to take part in the World Championships, then I would probably have given it a go. But at my age, it would have been an unnecessary risk to try."

She had barely recovered when she tore her cruciate ligament again in November 2023, but this time in the other knee. Although it was a hard blow, she never lost the motivation to fight her way back.

Svenja Fölmli talks to blue Sport about her strong comeback, the contract extension in Fribourg and her big goal of making it to the European Championships at home.

Congratulations on your dream goal? How did it feel to come back like that?

It was a big weight off my shoulders. Especially as a striker, you naturally want to score again as quickly as possible. I'm obviously delighted that I scored in my first game. There were also people who doubted that I would find the back of the net again. I think a goal like that is also a statement from me that you can definitely make it if you stay positive and work hard every day.

You left two players standing with a pirouette and then simply pulled away. Was that exactly how you planned it?

I don't think many people will believe that, but it was roughly planned like that. I saw that one opponent was coming from the left and another from the right and thought that I could get through that way and then just have to finish straight away. But I would probably never be able to reconstruct it exactly like that.

Did you receive a lot of congratulations?

I received a lot of messages. I was also pleased that so many people were happy that I could play again. I was happy to take the time to answer the messages.

Was there also a message from national team coach Pia Sundhage?

Not really. But I had a lot of contact with the national team's medical staff during my injury break. I received congratulations from them, which of course made me happy.

✍️ Profile of Svenja Fölmli Date of birth: August 19, 2002

Position: Attack

Club: SC Freiburg

International caps: 22

appearances under Sundhage: 0

Instagram profile Show more

Have you set yourself a goal for this year?

The European Championship in the summer! Firstly because it's a big tournament and secondly because it's also taking place in Switzerland. That was definitely a motivating factor that kept me going throughout my rehab. My goal is to be at the European Championships.

Are you already close to 100 percent again or do you still need a few more games?

I definitely need a few more games. I haven't played a game for around 14 months. The body also has to get used to the strain again first. You can't quite compare the games with training.

The first national team match of this European Championship year is coming up soon. Do you think it's coming too soon for you?

That's difficult to say. I can now play games in the league again, but probably not for 90 minutes at first. We only had two test matches in the winter. I can't say whether it will be enough for a call-up. The coach will decide that.

But you'd like to be there when you play Iceland in the Nations League on February 21 and Norway four days later?

Sure, if I was allowed to go, then I would definitely give it my all and try to prove myself as best I can.

Have you had any contact with the national team players during your absence and found out what the atmosphere is like?

With Julia (Stierli), I also have a teammate here in Fribourg who is at the source. And I also have a few players who I get on well with and you get a bit of an insight into that, but it's more superficial. But what I've heard sounds good and there's a good team spirit. That's why I would be even happier if I could be there again.

Your primary goal is to take part in the European Championships. But do you perhaps secretly dream big and see yourself lifting the trophy?

I think it varies from person to person. I tend to be someone who simply focuses on the next game and does the best I can there. It would be a very, very big goal to say you absolutely want to get to the final. But it's a home tournament and you give it your all and then you see where that takes you.

You fought your way back from a torn cruciate ligament and shortly afterwards you also tore your other cruciate ligament. Were there moments when you thought: I don't like it anymore, I'm going to give it all up?

No, I think that's ultimately part of the job, that you suffer injuries from time to time. And I'd say that, in all my bad luck, I was also lucky that it was the other cruciate ligament the second time. One on each side is less worrying, so I was always positive and confident that it would be okay.

Who helped you on your way back? Did you work with a mental coach?

Not specifically. We have people in the club who offer that. I've been there a few times, but not all the time. But I have a good environment. Family, lots of friends and also teammates who have been through it. That all makes it a bit easier.

Your contract in Freiburg was extended in December. A nice sign of confidence from the club that they still fully believe in you, even though you've been injured a lot since you've been there. Has that helped you too?

I was certainly happy because I haven't been able to play so much in the last two years. You can play with more confidence when your future is secure. It's also good for the European Championships to know that you won't suddenly be without a contract afterwards and that everything has been sorted out beforehand.

Freiburg is a good Bundesliga team, but doesn't play at the very top. Winning titles or qualifying for the Champions League might be difficult. But isn't that what all footballers dream of?

It will probably be difficult for Freiburg in the near future. Sure, you can get something if everything goes right. But Freiburg sees itself more as a training club. And it's definitely a goal of mine to take the next step at some point. But at the moment I'm happy in Freiburg and want to develop here and help the team.

Is there a club you would like to play for one day?

I would love to play in the English league one day. I'm an Arsenal supporter. But it's not at all the case that I would say that I would only want to go there. You have to be realistic and see where you have the chance to play.

Speaking of the English league. Chelsea signed the American Naomi Girma from San Diego a few days ago. It was the first million-dollar transfer in women's football. Do you think this is just the beginning?

I think figures like that are always a benchmark, where you think: 'Wow, that's a lot. But you'll probably look back in a year or two and think: 'Okay, that was the first transfer worth millions.

First million-dollar transfer in women's football: defender Naomi Girma joins Chelsea from San Diego. Keystone

England has taken on a pioneering role in women's football. But Germany is also far ahead of Switzerland in terms of professionalism. Can you make a good living from playing football?

Well, I can cover all my costs and concentrate fully on the sport. It would also be possible to do a part-time job. Be it to put some money aside or simply to have some variety. But it's not something you necessarily have to do.

Do you do anything else on the side?

Not working. But I like to read books about personal development and develop myself a bit further that way. Or if I want to reduce my Netflix consumption, I like to pull out a novel instead. I find the "Café am Rande der Welt" series of books quite enjoyable. I also like to just go to a bookshop and get inspired.

You were probably also inspired by Ramona Bachmann. At least you once said in an interview that she was one of your role models. Do you also try to copy her style of play?

It would be difficult to copy her because Ramona simply has skills that are difficult to imitate. But if you have questions on the pitch, you can always go to her and get a good answer. Players like that are always very important in a team.

Did she give you any specific advice?

It's been a while since I was last there. But, for example, she gave me tips on running routes, occupying space or tactical things. That in any case.

You also have two older brothers who play in the 2nd division and who you also emulated as a child. Do you still sometimes play football together when you see each other?

Well, when I'm at my parents' house during the summer break, for example, I actually always see my brothers. They don't live far away. We sometimes go juggling in the garden. But that wasn't the case over Christmas.

Can the two of them keep up at all?

Yes, definitely on the big field. They are physically stronger than me. But when it comes to technical things, that's where I have my successes. That's why I prefer to play things where you can show off your technique a bit (laughs).

Svenja Fölmli - her career in fast-forward It became clear early on that Svenja Fölmli is a great talent. On December 8, 2018, the then 16-year-old made her debut in the first team at Lucerne and scored a brace on her Super League debut against YB. In September 2019, she made her debut for the national team under Nils Nielsen and scored her first goal in just her second international match.

On June 5, 2021, Fölmli scored a brace in Lucerne's Cup final victory against FCZ. It was her farewell present, as she moved to Bundesliga side Freiburg and became a regular in her first season, scoring 7 points (5 goals, 2 assists) in 23 games in all competitions. She made a partial appearance at the European Championships in summer 2022.

At the start of the 2022/23 season, she fired her team into the second round of the DFB Cup with a brace and also got off to a furious start in the league. Fölmli scored three goals and provided three assists in the first six games. But then she tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee in October 2022. The season was over and she also lost the race against time to take part in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She returns in September 2023. In the Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, she scored as a joker to make the final score 2:2. Six more appearances followed before the injury bug struck again. She tears her cruciate ligament in training, but this time in her left knee. She not only missed the rest of the season, but also the entire first half of the current season.

Now Fölmli has made an impressive comeback. On January 26, she came on as a 67th-minute substitute against Leverkusen and scored a dream goal in stoppage time to make the final score 2-1. She scored again in her first match after a long injury break and proved that she had not forgotten anything. Show more

You might also be interested in this