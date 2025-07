In the cup final on June 1, 2025, Basel beat the underdogs Biel 4:1 at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern Keystone

For the rematch of this year's Cup Final between FC Basel and FC Biel, there will be a change of venue.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Instead of the Seeland club from the Promotion League hosting the double winners in the first main round of the knockout competition in their home arena, the match will be played in Basel on August 16. The reason for this is the ongoing installation of a new artificial turf in the stadium in Biel.