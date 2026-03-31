Sweden's players celebrate their participation in the World Cup Keystone

Sweden and Turkey qualify for the World Cup in the play-off finals. The other two duels will be decided in extra time or on penalties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sweden scored at home in Solna against Poland in the 88th minute to win 3:2. Viktor Gyökeres, who had scored a hat-trick against Ukraine five days ago, was once again the match-winner. Robert Lewandowski's Poland had twice come from behind.

The Swedes, who had only picked up two points in Switzerland's World Cup qualifying group and were given a second chance thanks to the Nations League, gained revenge for their play-off defeat to Poland four years ago. The Scandinavians will face the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in the preliminary round of the World Cup.

Turkey lived up to their role as favorites away from home against Kosovo. Seven minutes after the break, Kerem Aktürkoglu scored after a fine combination to win 1:0. Until then, it had been Kosovo who had created the best chance to score in Pristina: Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir deflected a shot from Fisnik Asllani onto the crossbar after half an hour. Turkey will face the USA, Paraguay and Australia in their first World Cup appearance since 2002.