Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden beat Northern Ireland 5:1 three days after the defeat against Luxembourg

SDA

25.3.2025 - 20:53

Emil Holm (right) and Benjamin Nygren were two of Sweden's goalscorers in Solna.
Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden made amends for their 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg three days ago with a resounding victory over Northern Ireland.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2025, 20:53

25.03.2025, 22:50

Five different goalscorers were responsible for the 5:1 victory at home in Solna: Emil Holm, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga.

Switzerland, who played the same opponents as Sweden in reverse order, drew 1-1 away to Northern Ireland on Friday.

The direct duels between Switzerland and Sweden in World Cup qualifying Group B will take place on Matchday 3 (October 10) and Matchday 5 (November 15). The other group opponents are Kosovo and Slovenia.