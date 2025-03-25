Emil Holm (right) and Benjamin Nygren were two of Sweden's goalscorers in Solna. Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden made amends for their 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg three days ago with a resounding victory over Northern Ireland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Five different goalscorers were responsible for the 5:1 victory at home in Solna: Emil Holm, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga.

Switzerland, who played the same opponents as Sweden in reverse order, drew 1-1 away to Northern Ireland on Friday.

The direct duels between Switzerland and Sweden in World Cup qualifying Group B will take place on Matchday 3 (October 10) and Matchday 5 (November 15). The other group opponents are Kosovo and Slovenia.