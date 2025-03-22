Jon Dahl Tomasson was disappointed by his Swedish team Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden conceded a painful 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg in the first of two test matches during this international break.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swedes, coached by Dane Jon Dahl Tomasson, are testing themselves against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, just like Switzerland these days. The Luxembourgers, who only won one match last year with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan, scored in the first half from a corner kick by the Serbian legionnaire Seid Korac.

Luxembourg, number 92 in the FIFA rankings, visit St. Gallen on Tuesday. Sweden will host Northern Ireland in Solna on the same day. The Northern Irish drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday.