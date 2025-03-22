  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

International match Sweden embarrassed in Luxembourg

SDA

22.3.2025 - 20:17

Jon Dahl Tomasson was disappointed by his Swedish team
Jon Dahl Tomasson was disappointed by his Swedish team
Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden conceded a painful 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg in the first of two test matches during this international break.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2025, 20:17

22.03.2025, 20:35

The Swedes, coached by Dane Jon Dahl Tomasson, are testing themselves against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, just like Switzerland these days. The Luxembourgers, who only won one match last year with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan, scored in the first half from a corner kick by the Serbian legionnaire Seid Korac.

Luxembourg, number 92 in the FIFA rankings, visit St. Gallen on Tuesday. Sweden will host Northern Ireland in Solna on the same day. The Northern Irish drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday.

More from the department

World Cup qualification. Haaland's Norway get off to a flying start

World Cup qualificationHaaland's Norway get off to a flying start

Women's Super League. YB crowned qualifying winners in the final round

Women's Super LeagueYB crowned qualifying winners in the final round

Permanent reserve at Leeds. Schmidt makes a good debut for the national team - he is in a difficult situation at the club

Permanent reserve at LeedsSchmidt makes a good debut for the national team - he is in a difficult situation at the club