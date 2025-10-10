Sweden's national coach Jon Dahl Tomasson needs a sense of achievement against Switzerland. Imago

The Swedish national team has been in turmoil since the false start to the World Cup qualifiers. National coach Jon Dahl Tomasson urgently needs a sense of achievement against Switzerland.

The situation is also explosive for Jon Dahl Tomasson: another defeat could cost the embattled coach his job.

The coach also recently provided a target with the demotion of long-time number 1 Robin Olsen, who subsequently announced his resignation from the national team. Show more

At the press conference, Alexander Isak and Jon Dahl Tomasson are decidedly relaxed. The striker and coach are full of praise for the Swiss national team, Friday's opponents. And when Isak is asked whether he can reveal the recipe for victory, the Liverpool FC attacker replies: "No, I can't do that. I think Jon has already said a bit too much." He's just too nice, Isak adds with a laugh.

After the negative headlines of the last few weeks, the Swedish national team is trying hard to exude a relaxed attitude. However, it has long been clear that the clash against Switzerland will be a game of destiny for 49-year-old Tomasson. After his team picked up just one point in the away games against Slovenia and Kosovo, the Dane has already been counted out in the Swedish media.

And then there was the "Olsen-gate": Robin Olsen, the long-time regular goalkeeper, did not look good when he conceded a goal against Slovenia. When the national coach told him a few days ago that he wanted to use a different goalkeeper in the next few games, Olsen immediately resigned from the national team. The goalkeeper, whose pride had obviously been hurt, accused the coach of poor communication.

However, Tomasson's position in the national team was not an easy one from the outset: his appointment in February 2024 came as a surprise and caused much discussion. It was the first time a non-Swede had ever coached the Tre Kronor. The press wrote of a historic change, which also seemed necessary at the time.

Sweden had disappointed in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and had clearly fallen behind Belgium and Austria. This meant that the national team, which had only qualified for one of the last four World Cups, missed out on the European Championship finals for the first time since 1996. So something had to happen. And Tomasson had made an impression as coach of Malmö, winning two league titles and leading the club through four qualifying rounds into the Champions League.

So they were ready to embark on the "experiment". And initially Tomasson, who achieved promotion to League B in the Nations League, did indeed seem to bring a breath of fresh air to the national team. However, the mood has already changed with the performances in September. A home defeat, which would put group victory out of reach, would hardly be forgiven for the Dane.