Mjällby's Tom Pettersson celebrates his team's championship title during the away game in Gothenburg. KEYSTONE

In a unique season, the small club Mjällby AIF is crowned Swedish football champions ahead of schedule. How did the football dwarf from a village of 1,300 people manage it?

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, a football sensation happened in Sweden.

The village club Mjällby AIF is crowned champion after an extraordinary season.

In 2016, the club was still close to being relegated to the fourth division.

The reasons for their success are a special coaching team and a unique team spirit. Show more

It is nothing less than a football miracle: the surprise team Mjällby AIF is Swedish football champion for the first time in the club's history. The team from a small town with just under 1,300 inhabitants in the southern Swedish province of Blekinge won 2:0 (2:0) at IFK Gothenburg on Monday evening and can no longer be displaced from the top of the Swedish top division Allsvenskan with just three matchdays left in the season.

"I never thought it would be like this," said goalscorer Jacob Bergström, who scored the 1:0 (21st minute), according to the AP news agency: "I'm incredibly grateful to be part of this group. We show that you can go incredibly far as a collective." The Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet" wrote: "The sensation is a reality."

MAIF have dominated this season, as in previous years only record champions Malmö FF, who have won the title in eight of the last twelve years, have done. Head coach Anders Torstensson's team does not rely on big stars and does not have wealthy investors behind it. Team unity, clever scouting and prudent management are the success factors.

Exceptional coaching duo

In 2016, the village club saved itself from relegation to the Swedish fourth division. Then the slow rebuild began. The unusual coaching duo at Mjällby also played a large part in this. Head coach Torstensson served in the military for ten years, then worked as a school principal and finally became a football coach.

A stroke of fate followed in the summer of 2024: the 59-year-old was diagnosed with lymphatic leukemia. However, treatment was not necessary. "There could have been 100 worse diagnoses," says Torstensson and continues to fight on the touchline.

The champion heroes of Mjällby AIF. KEYSTONE

He is assisted by assistant coach Karl Marius, a 35-year-old who has taken up the subject of visual perception in football. "Nobody in the world has studied the eye movements of footballers as intensively as I have," the aspiring tactician is quoted as saying by "Sportschau".

Mediocre squad value, players live together in a dormitory

The special collaboration is paying off: After a unique season with only one defeat so far, the lead over Stockholm's runners-up Hammarby in second place is now a whopping eleven points, and that over last year's champions Malmö in fourth place is even 21 - and this despite the fact that Mjällby currently only has the ninth-highest market value of all 16 Allsvenskan teams, according to "transfermarkt.de".

For Mjällby AIF, it is the first national championship title in the club's 86-year history. The club is named after the small village of Mjällby, which according to the latest data has a population of 1,379. However, the team plays its home games in the similarly small neighboring municipality of Hällevik.

The exceptional team spirit within the squad has probably also contributed to the sensation. Many players live together in a kind of student residence.

"When we have nothing to do, we barbecue, cook together or hang out," midfielder Elliot Stroud told the BBC. At the moment, a big championship party is probably on the agenda in the players' shared flat instead.

Mjällby captain Jesper Gustavsson cheers on the fans after the league title. KEYSTONE

