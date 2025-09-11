The Swedish national team is in a hangover mood after the Kosovo defeat. IMAGO/TT

After the embarrassing 2-0 defeat in Kosovo, the Swedes have just one point in the World Cup qualifiers after two matchdays. Since then, the team has come in for a lot of criticism at home. Now the players are speaking out in an open letter.

Syl Battistuzzi

Sweden conceded a surprising 2-0 defeat in Kosovo in Switzerland's World Cup qualifying Group B match. The team with its highly praised strikers around Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga and Alexander Isak failed to score in Pristina and twice ran into a Kosovan counter-attack. The Scandinavians' poor performance caused much frustration at home, especially as they had already given away a late victory in their qualifying opener against Slovenia (2:2).

"The situation is difficult"

Now the players have spoken out in an open letter to their fans:

"We are all disappointed. The start to the World Cup qualifiers has not lived up to expectations. We know that the situation is difficult. We know that the remaining games will be decisive."

"But we also know that we've already picked ourselves up again. Together. We stood together in 2017 when things got tough at the San Siro (Sweden qualified for the 2018 World Cup in a play-off clash against Italy - editor's note). And we came back from 4-0 down in less than a half against Germany in 2012 (in the World Cup qualifiers - editor's note)."

"We've already shown that a united Sweden is a force to be reckoned with. We have it in us. And hope never leaves us. Shoulder to shoulder. Hand in hand. Step by step. The road is steep, but hope makes it possible."

"We would like to thank all of you fans who supported us on site, in sports bars across the country and at home on the sofa. You are priceless."

"You have taken us forward and now we are getting back up together - for Sweden."

Whether the words are followed by deeds will be seen in October at the latest. The Swedes will then host Switzerland in Stockholm, who are in a commanding position at the top of the table. If the national team also passes there (and in Slovenia), the World Cup in North America will suddenly be very close.