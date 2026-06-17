  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Transfer coup Swiss champion Servette Chênois signs Meriame Terchoun

SDA

17.6.2026 - 18:53

Meriame Terchoun will once again train and play on Swiss soil.
Meriame Terchoun will once again train and play on Swiss soil.
Keystone

Swiss champion and cup winner Servette Chênois has signed national team player Meriame Terchoun.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2026, 18:53

17.06.2026, 22:10

The 30-year-old is returning to the Women’s Super League after four years in France, the Geneva-based club announced.

Terchoun was most recently under contract with French first-division club Dijon. Last season, the forward made 22 appearances and scored two goals. Her experience is expected to strengthen the Geneva team’s offense. The club did not disclose the length of the contract.

Terchoun has played 46 matches for the Swiss national team to date. Under national team coach Rafel Navarro, however, she was no longer part of the team’s core squad.

You might also be interested in

More from this section

World Cup Live Updates. Kane misses a penalty! But he gets to retake it—and scores

World Cup Live UpdatesKane misses a penalty! But he gets to retake it—and scores

No reason to celebrate. Ronaldo Sets a Record at the World Cup—But Only Because He's Old

No reason to celebrateRonaldo Sets a Record at the World Cup—But Only Because He's Old

Portugal – DR Congo 1–1. Portugal Misses Out on a Win in Its First Group Match

Portugal – DR Congo 1–1Portugal Misses Out on a Win in Its First Group Match

Calf injury. Muheim to Miss Second Group Match Against Bosnia

Calf injuryMuheim to Miss Second Group Match Against Bosnia

VIP Guest at the World Cup. Yvan Quentin: “I felt a little out of place among such distinguished company”

VIP Guest at the World CupYvan Quentin: “I felt a little out of place among such distinguished company”