Meriame Terchoun will once again train and play on Swiss soil.

The 30-year-old is returning to the Women’s Super League after four years in France, the Geneva-based club announced.

Terchoun was most recently under contract with French first-division club Dijon. Last season, the forward made 22 appearances and scored two goals. Her experience is expected to strengthen the Geneva team’s offense. The club did not disclose the length of the contract.

Terchoun has played 46 matches for the Swiss national team to date. Under national team coach Rafel Navarro, however, she was no longer part of the team’s core squad.

You might also be interested in