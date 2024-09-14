There are seven games in the Swiss Cup today, with six Super League teams in action. Here you can keep track.

Tobias Benz

The games at a glance

FC St. Gallen struggled somewhat in Ticino, but advanced to the cup round of 16 with a 3:1 win against FC Paradiso.

Almost an hour had been played on Lake Lugano when Christian Witzig gave St. Gallen the lead for the first time. Prior to that, the ambitious Promotion League club Paradiso had made the eastern Swiss team sweat. It took Evan Rossier, who arrived from Lausanne, just five minutes to put the underdogs in front, before Albert Vallci equalized after 20 minutes with St. Gallen's first chance.

Both before and after the 2:1, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was somewhat surprisingly preferred to St. Gallen's usual cup goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak, had to intervene decisively. In the end, however, the team from eastern Switzerland avoided the embarrassment of last year in Delsberg. Three minutes before the end, substitute Kevin Csoboth scored the winner.

Relegated Challenge League side Stade Lausanne-Ouchy also failed to get back on track in the Cup after a disappointing start to the championship. The Vaud side lost 1-0 at first division side Langenthal, with former Grasshopper Amel Rustemoski scoring the only goal for the Bernese side in the 2nd minute.

Videos from the department