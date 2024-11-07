Pia Sundhage was delighted with the remarkable test match victory against France last week. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will face France, Iceland and Norway in the second Nations League in League A.

SDA

Although all of the opponents are ranked higher than Pia Sundhage's team in the world rankings, they have managed to avoid the really big nations, such as Germany, European champions England and world champions Spain. France, currently the world number 10, are the favorites to win the Swiss group. The SFA team celebrated a 2:1 victory against the French in a test last week.

The six match days will take place in February, April and May/June and thus before the European Championship in Switzerland. The four group winners will qualify for the final phase in the fall and winter of 2025, which will include semi-finals with first and second legs as well as a final and third-place play-off.

At the competition's premiere, Spain emerged victorious after beating France 2-0 in the final. The Swiss were relegated from League A at the time, but managed to return to the top teams thanks to winning their group in the European Championship qualifiers last summer.

