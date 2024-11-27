  1. Residential Customers
Champions League ticker Swiss duel in Monaco ++ Kobel and Dortmund visit Zagreb

Luca Betschart

27.11.2024

Curtain up for the second installment of the fifth Champions League matchday. Several Swiss mercenaries are fighting for important points with their teams. We provide the best scenes of the evening in the video ticker.

27.11.2024, 20:50

Tonight's matches in the premier class

The video ticker

  • Marko Vucur: "Liverpool vs Real - this could also be the final"

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Champions League ticker. Wednesday evening sees a Swiss duel between Monaco with Köhn, Zakaria and Embolo and Benfica Lisbon with Amdouni. Gregor Kobel faces Borussia Dortmund in Zagreb, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye meet Lille with Bologna and Jashari plays with Brugge at Celtic. The match between Aston Villa and Juventus Turin also promises plenty of excitement. Here you can follow the games live.

