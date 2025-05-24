Sydney Schertenleib also proved her class in Barcelona in recent months Keystone

With Lia Wälti and Sydney Schertenleib, two Swiss national players will be in the final of the Champions League on Saturday. Wälti's Arsenal will be the underdogs in Lisbon as they take on Schertenleib's Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Neither of the two Swiss players is likely to be in the starting line-up. Although the 18-year-old Schertenleib has received a remarkable amount of playing time with Barcelona's star ensemble this season, coach Pere Romeu always opts for more experienced players in the Champions League. Lia Wälti is no longer a regular for the Londoners, and the midfielder only played seven minutes in the semi-final victory over record winners Lyon.

The favorites are FC Barcelona, who will be playing their 100th European Cup match and can win the treble (championship, cup and Champions League) for the third time this season. It will be the fifth final in a row in the Champions League for the Catalans, who boast greats such as Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Salma Paralluelo. They won the title in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Arsenal have not reached a European Cup final since winning in 2007.