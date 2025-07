The Swiss national team beats Iceland 2:0 and also creates excitement among the fans. blue Sport captured voices after the game on Europaallee in Zurich.

Sandro Zappella

The Swiss national team beat Iceland 2:0 at home in the European Championship, giving them a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals. The victory has also triggered a lot of euphoria among the fans. Despite the rain, numerous fans celebrated in the "Zürifanzone" on Europaallee. blue Sport went to the end of the match to gather opinions.

