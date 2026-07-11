Ahead of Switzerland’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, a Swiss Airlines flight student and his flight instructor showed their support for the national team by flying an unusual route. South of Lake Neuchâtel and Lake Murten, they flew a Swiss cross and a heart.

According to Swiss, the figure is 60 kilometers wide.

Keep your fingers crossed Swiss Flight Students Offer Heavenly Support for the National Team

The airline announced the stunt in a press release early Saturday evening. The two had drawn a cross and a heart in the sky, so to speak—clearly visible on the Flightradar24 platform, as a screenshot shows.

According to reports, flight student Janis Zurbriggen and his instructor Carsten Mangasser took off from Grenchen under the call sign “Hopp Schwiiz.”