No Swiss footballers will be honored on 12 January Keystone

The Swiss Football Association (SFV) and the Swiss Football League (SFL) have jointly decided to cancel the Swiss Football Night planned for next Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reason is the tragic fire disaster in Crans-Montana. "In view of the events and out of respect for those affected, their families and the emergency services, it is not appropriate to hold the event. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy," reads a statement.

It remains to be seen whether or not Swiss Football Night will be held at a later date.