Death Swiss football scene mourns the death of Andy Ladner

SDA

30.7.2025 - 19:41

Andy Ladner was only 63 years old
Keystone

Former Swiss international footballer Andy Ladner has died at the age of 63.

Keystone-SDA

30.07.2025, 19:41

The Swiss Football Association confirmed a report to this effect on Wednesday by the portal "nau.ch", which had referred to information from people close to him.

André Ladner, as he was known by his real name, played for Grasshoppers in the 1980s and celebrated three league titles and a cup win with his parent club. The Zurich native made four appearances for the Swiss national team during this time. The former defender also played for Lugano and Basel.

After his active career, Ladner was assistant coach to Bernard Challandes at FC Zurich, assistant to Marco Schällibaum at FC Aarau and coach of the FCZ women. At the beginning of 2020, he was assistant coach at FC Männedorf for half a season before retiring.

