  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A dream comes true National team jewel Noemi Ivelj moves from GC to Eintracht Frankfurt

SDA

17.6.2025 - 12:55

Noemi Ivelj is currently preparing in Nottwil for the women's European Championship at home.
Noemi Ivelj is currently preparing in Nottwil for the women's European Championship at home.
Keystone

Noemi Ivelj is moving from Grasshoppers to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. There, the 18-year-old will meet fellow national team players Géraldine Reuteler and Nadine Riesen.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 12:55

17.06.2025, 13:26

Ivelj herself announced on social media on Monday that she was leaving Grasshopper Club Zürich. The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, as the club from Hesse announced. Frankfurt finished third in the past season and will play internationally.

Now the Nati goalies are talking. Herzog:

Now the Nati goalies are talkingHerzog: "Thank God I'm in good hands with my mental coaches"

"It's been a big dream of mine from a young age to move abroad. It's all the better that it has now become the German Women's Bundesliga. I can hardly wait to take the next steps here, both athletically and personally," Ivelj was quoted as saying. Despite her youth, she is already an integral part of the Swiss women's national team. She has played 10 international matches so far and it would be a big surprise if she didn't make it into the 23-strong European Championship squad.

You might also be interested in

More women's football

Transfer ticker. Barça in pole position with Williams ++ Meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan

Transfer tickerBarça in pole position with Williams ++ Meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan

Media conference in the stream. Magnin:

Media conference in the streamMagnin: "Celestini and I are totally different people"

Radical cut. Everything new under Sutter: GC says goodbye to 10 players

Radical cutEverything new under Sutter: GC says goodbye to 10 players

Is the national team captain moving to Italy?. Reif:

Is the national team captain moving to Italy?Reif: "Xhaka as the head of the new AC Milan would fit in very well"

Club World Cup. Heated spectacle between Boca Juniors and Benfica

Club World CupHeated spectacle between Boca Juniors and Benfica