Noemi Ivelj is moving from Grasshoppers to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. There, the 18-year-old will meet fellow national team players Géraldine Reuteler and Nadine Riesen.

Ivelj herself announced on social media on Monday that she was leaving Grasshopper Club Zürich. The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, as the club from Hesse announced. Frankfurt finished third in the past season and will play internationally.

"It's been a big dream of mine from a young age to move abroad. It's all the better that it has now become the German Women's Bundesliga. I can hardly wait to take the next steps here, both athletically and personally," Ivelj was quoted as saying. Despite her youth, she is already an integral part of the Swiss women's national team. She has played 10 international matches so far and it would be a big surprise if she didn't make it into the 23-strong European Championship squad.

