Ricardo Rodriguez will continue to play in a top 5 league. Picture: Imago

As announced by blue Sport: Nati star Ricardo Rodriguez and Betis Sevilla have agreed on a two-year contract.

Patrick Lämmle

Ricardo Rodriguez, who became a father for the second time a few days ago and was under contract with Torino until the end of June, is moving to LaLiga side Betis Sevilla. According to blue Sport, the 31-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with last season's seventh-placed side until the summer of 2026. The medical check and signature are still pending.

Rodriguez will now play in his father José's home country for the first time in his career. Ricardo's older brother Roberto (34), who was involved in the transfer from A to Z, is delighted. "Betis Sevilla is a top address. It's a wish come true for Rici. The whole family is happy that it happened this way."

In addition to Betis Sevilla, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, as well as Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs have also shown interest in our national team defender - but Betis Sevilla have now won the race for Rodriguez.