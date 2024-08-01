  1. Residential Customers
Exclusive Nati crack Ricardo Rodriguez moves to Betis Sevilla

Patrick Lämmle

1.8.2024

Ricardo Rodriguez will continue to play in a top 5 league.
Picture: Imago

As announced by blue Sport: Nati star Ricardo Rodriguez and Betis Sevilla have agreed on a two-year contract.

1.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ricardo Rodriguez has agreed a two-year contract with Betis Sevilla.
  • Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, as well as Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs have also shown interest in the Nati defender.
Show more

Ricardo Rodriguez, who became a father for the second time a few days ago and was under contract with Torino until the end of June, is moving to LaLiga side Betis Sevilla. According to blue Sport, the 31-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with last season's seventh-placed side until the summer of 2026. The medical check and signature are still pending.

Offspring for Nati star. Ricardo Rodriguez is a dad again

Rodriguez will now play in his father José's home country for the first time in his career. Ricardo's older brother Roberto (34), who was involved in the transfer from A to Z, is delighted. "Betis Sevilla is a top address. It's a wish come true for Rici. The whole family is happy that it happened this way."

In addition to Betis Sevilla, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, as well as Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs have also shown interest in our national team defender - but Betis Sevilla have now won the race for Rodriguez.

"I could easily stay at home"Clubless Nati star Rodriguez can even imagine taking a break from football