USA Swiss MLS goalie Frei collides with opponent and has to go to hospital

SDA

7.7.2025 - 07:36

Stefan Frei is knocked out in the game against Columbus, but can later give the all-clear.
Keystone

Stefan Frei, the Swiss goalkeeper for the Seattle Sounders, had to be taken away by ambulance on Sunday during the MLS match against Columbus (1:1).

Keystone-SDA

07.07.2025, 07:36

07.07.2025, 08:03

The 39-year-old from St. Gallen was hit hard on the head just seconds before the end of stoppage time.

Frei collided with the knee of a Columbus player after a free kick and slumped to the ground. He was conscious again at the time of his evacuation. A few hours after the incident, he commented on X: "I'm still trying to understand what happened at the end of the game. I'm incredibly grateful to the team that took care of me and glad to be back home and resting."

Frei has played for the Seattle Sounders since 2014 and is currently playing his last season before retiring. In 2016 and 2019 he helped the team win the MLS title, in 2016 as league MVP.

