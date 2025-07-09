Stefan Frei is back with his teammates after a serious head injury. KEYSTONE

Stefan Frei, the Swiss goalkeeper for the Seattle Sounders, was taken to hospital by ambulance on Sunday during an MLS match after suffering a serious head injury. The all-clear has now been given.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss MLS goalie Stefan Frei was taken to hospital on Sunday with a serious head injury.

Frei has since been discharged from hospital.

His coach Brian Schmetzer announced this to journalists. Frei must now complete the concussion protocol. Show more

These are nasty scenes that reach us on Sunday from the US soccer league MLS: St.Gallen goalkeeper Stefan Frei is hit hard on the head just seconds before the end of stoppage time in his Seattle Sounders' match against Columbus (1:1).

Frei collided with the knee of a Columbus player after a free kick and slumped to the ground. A short time later, the 39-year-old was taken away by ambulance. He was conscious again at the time.

Sounders coach gives the all-clear

A few hours after the incident, Frei commented on X: "I'm still trying to understand what happened at the end of the game. I'm incredibly grateful to the team that took care of me and glad to be back home and resting."

but I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff that looked after me and happy to be back home resting now.



Two days after the incident, team head coach Brian Schmetzer gave the all-clear in an interview. "He's doing well. He now has to complete the concussion protocol. We wish him a speedy recovery, it's not the first time," Schmetzer told journalists.

However, it is still a "serious injury", continued the MLS club's coach. Nevertheless, Frei is said to be back with his team-mates. "He's a tough kid. I told him to take his time and do what the doctors say, but he said: 'No, coach, I'll be back'."

