The Swiss women's national team loses its first international match under new coach Rafel Navarro. In Jerez, Spain, the Swiss lost 2:1 to Belgium, with Alisha Lehmann scoring the Swiss goal to make it 1:1.
The attacking Swiss were surprised twice. First in the 36th minute with a deflected shot from Laura Deloose and then shortly before the start of the final quarter of an hour with a counter-attack, which Tinne De Caigny finished off with a header to make it 2-1. The highlight from a Swiss perspective was Alisha Lehmann, who profited from a Belgian defensive error shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute and scored to make it 1-1.
The Swiss did not put in a bad performance in their first international match during the training camp in Andalusia. They had plenty of possession and dominated the midfield against the Belgians, who are ranked four places higher in the FIFA rankings. The playing idea that Navarro took with him from Barcelona to Switzerland was clearly visible.
For the time being, however, the shortcomings remain the same as under Navarro's predecessor Pia Sundhage. Too often, there is a lack of ideas, penetration or efficiency near the opponent's penalty area. For a long time, a long-range shot from central defender Noemi Ivelj was the most dangerous Swiss action. With the substitution of Aurélie Csillag at the break, the SFA team's play became more compelling. The SC Freiburg striker missed a very good chance to score just before the second goal.
The second test under Navarro, who had to do without captain Lia Wälti for his debut, will follow on Tuesday in Jerez against Wales. The Juventus player is still struggling with muscular problems.
95.
End of match, Switzerland - Belgium 1:2
87.
Chance for Switzerland
After a corner kick, Reuteler takes a shot but hits the ball well over the box. The Swiss are slowly but surely running out of time.
79.
Next change for Switzerland
Navarro throws Sow in for the final phase. Xhemaili leaves the pitch for her.
73.
Goal for Belgium
After this great chance, the Swiss immediately run into a counter-attack. A Belgian cross lands right on the head of De Caigny, who nods in from close range at the second post. 1:2.
72.
Chance for Switzerland
Csillag gets into a great position in the Belgian penalty area. However, her shot fails completely and rolls into the hands of Belgium goalkeeper Evrard.
64.
Goal for Switzerland!
And the substitutions pay off immediately! Alisha Lehmann is quickest to react to a bouncing ball in the Belgian penalty area and slots the ball into the bottom left corner. 1:1. Navarro proves to have a golden touch here.
60.
Double substitution for Switzerland
Navarro is very vocal on the touchline in the 2nd half. He makes his next two changes in the 60th minute, bringing on Lehmann and Riesen for Crnogorcevic and Valotto.
46.
Start of the 2nd half
Csillag replaces Fölmli.
45.
Break, Switzerland - Belgium 0:1
36.
Goal for Belgium
Deloose weaves his way through the Swiss defense and finishes centrally in front of goal on the edge of the penalty area. Caligaris throws himself into the shot and deflects the ball, but Peng in the Swiss goal is probably taken by surprise and is beaten, although she still gets both hands to the ball. That is unfortunate, as it is the Belgians' first shot on goal. Peng doesn't look very good in this scene.
16.
Chance for Switzerland
Noemi Ivelj tries from distance after a corner - and almost succeeds. However, Belgium goalie Evrard gets a hand to the ball and is able to clear.
6.
Chance for Switzerland
Reuteler is unable to get past her opponent in the Belgian penalty area, but she lays the ball off perfectly for Iman Beney in the tackle. Her shot is deflected and ends up next to the goal.
1.
Kick-off
#Before the game
The Nati start against Belgium without captain Wälti
Wälti is missing due to muscle problems. Crnogorcevic will wear the captain's armband in her place.
#Before the game
First game under Navarro
The women's national team will make their first appearance under new coach Rafel Navarro on Friday evening. Kick-off against Belgium is at 19:00 at the Estadio Municipal de Chapin in Jerez de la Frontera.
It is the first of two test matches in the final 2025 national team campaign, and the tests are all the more important because the road to the World Cup will be much more challenging after relegation from Nations League A.
The Swiss lost their last clash away from home against Belgium, the world number 20, by a clear 4-0 scoreline in qualifying for Euro 2022. It remains to be seen whether Navarro's strengths will have an impact on the Swiss team from 7 p.m. on Friday.
#Before the game
National team fan Markus can cheer on Wälti, Schertenleib & Co. from his hotel room
The women's national team will test against Belgium in Spain on Friday evening. Football fan Markus Meierhofer, who can see the stadium from his hotel room, will be there up close.
In the run-up to the two international friendly matches against Belgium and Wales, Lia Wälti speaks at a press conference about the new national team coach, the World Cup qualifiers, her move from Arsenal to Juve and the departure of Pia Sundhage. Click here for the article.