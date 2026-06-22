Will Swiss national team star Johan Manzambi soon be celebrating in the jersey of a major club? sda

Transfer rumors are flying thick and fast—half of Europe is after Swiss national team star Johan Manzambi (20). The midfielder, who shone with two goals against Bosnia, is likely to become Switzerland’s new record transfer. Now he has switched agent agencies.

Andreas Böni

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johan Manzambi is wowing fans at the World Cup with the Swiss national team.

The highly sought-after SC Freiburg midfielder could switch clubs this summer for a massive sum.

At the very least, the 20-year-old has already switched agent agencies. He is now represented by the international agency “The Team.” Show more

Johan Manzambi is captivating the soccer world. First with a stellar season at SC Freiburg, where he sensationally reached the Europa League final. And now he’s making waves with the national team as well, where he scored two goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina (4–1) immediately after coming off the bench.

The big question: Can SC Freiburg—a relatively small club by international standards—hold on to this rising star? Manzambi, who joined Freiburg in 2023 at the age of 17, has a contract there through 2030. His market value stands at 50 million euros, and it’s clearly on the rise.

Realistically, 60 to 70 million is probably a more accurate figure at the moment. The reason: Many clubs are eager to invest in young players and often ask themselves, “What might a player’s resale value be in two years?” That’s why 20-year-olds are far more sought-after than players in their 30s.

Manzambi himself, when asked about the rumors by blue Sport before the tournament, said: “Maybe I’ll stay here too; to be honest, I don’t know yet.”

Rumors of a Move to Real Madrid

One thing is clear: even the international experts are falling over themselves to comment. Bayern legend Thomas Müller told Magenta: “Manzambi is a good player. I’ve had him on my radar for a while now. We play the soccer manager game Kickbase, and when I had him on my team in the first half of the season, he scored well for me. To me, he’s someone FC Bayern should take a closer look at.”

Of course, they’ve been doing that for a while now—pretty much all the top clubs. There are also rumors linking him to Real Madrid. The key question will be whether he should consider a stopgap move to a club like Borussia Dortmund or Aston Villa.

National team director Pierluigi Tami tells blue Sport: “He’s ready for the next step.” Manzambi’s self-confidence is “incredible,” he can play in various positions, and he’s a strong runner with a strong presence on the field.

Tami continues: “The biggest difference at the big clubs is the competition—and he doesn’t need to be afraid of that.”

New agency, new luck?

On top of that, Manzambi has switched agencies. Previously with the Swiss agency “Gold Kick,” he is now with “The Team” (formerly Wasserman). This is a large, internationally active agency based in Los Angeles with clients such as Federico Valverde of Real Madrid and Donyell Malen of AS Roma.

It’s going to be a hot summer for Manzambi—and for his agents, too.

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