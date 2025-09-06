The second World Cup qualifier against Slovenia does not seem to be very popular with Swiss fans. KEYSTONE

By Friday, only 9,000 tickets had been sold for the Swiss national team's game against Slovenia on Monday evening. The Joggeli offers space for 34,000 spectators - is there now a threat of a kind of ghost game?

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team wins the first World Cup qualifier against Kosovo 4:0.

Despite the success, numerous tickets are still available for the second game on Monday against Slovenia.

The reason for the lack of demand is the day of the week, venue and ticket prices. Show more

In the first World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, the Swiss national team shone and won 4:0 in commanding fashion. Breel Embolo and Co. thrilled a full house in Basel, with 33,996 spectators sitting in the sold-out St. Jakob-Park.

This picture will not be repeated in the next match on Monday against Slovenia. As the association announced after the Kosovo game, only around 9,000 tickets were sold on Friday. It has therefore already been decided to close the 3rd ring (sector G).

The main problem is likely to be the scheduling of the match on Monday evening and the venue in Basel. "It's a shame that we're not playing in Bern, which would be more centrally located," says Nati coach Murat Yakin about the situation.

High ticket prices

However, the Wankdorf was not an issue for the two international matches - Bern is currently switching back to artificial turf after natural grass was used for the European Championships in the summer.

The high ticket prices are also likely to deter some Nati fans from attending the match on Monday. A ticket in sector C (opposite stand) costs up to 92.50 francs. In the main stand it is even up to 127.50 francs. Only in the fan sector behind the goal (41.50) and in certain areas of the Family Sector (31.20 for adults, 14.80 for children) do fans get away a little cheaper.

